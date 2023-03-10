Five questions for Louisville football to answer during its first spring under Jeff Brohm

It's an exciting time for Louisville football fans, who will get their first look at the Cardinals under new coach Jeff Brohm this month.

U of L begin spring practice March 21, one month before its spring game, set for 7 p.m., April 21 at L&N Stadium. Fans have been giddy for Brohm's hire since he was brought on board in December to replace Scott Satterfield. And there's a lot to be learned about what U of L will look like under the former Cardinals' quarterback.

Here are five questions the Louisville native needs to address during spring practice:

What will Jeff Brohm's Louisville offense looks like?

Brohm was known for having pass-heavy offenses at Purdue with the program's quarterbacks ranking among the top 20 in three of the past five seasons. Given the Cardinals — who averaged 39.8 rushing attempts and just 28.3 passing attempts per game — return running backs Jawhar Jordan and Maurice Turner and added another from the transfer portal in former Wisconsin back Isaac Guerendo, Brohm's Louisville offense could feature more of a run game than his teams at Purdue over the last six years.

During his introductory press conference in December, Brohm said his overall style of play will be "aggressive and occasionally risk-taking," which could mean going for it on fourth down more often and trick plays for the Cardinals. In his final season at Purdue, Brohm and the Boilermakers converted on 55.6% of their fourth downs, which ranked in the top 50 nationally.

Having his former QB Jack Plummer under center should speed up how quickly Brohm can install his offense in Louisville.

How many first-team reps will Jack Plummer get?

Plummer will be a different kind of quarterback than Louisville has seen in nearly a decade — he’s not a dual threat. The most rushing yards he’s had in a season was 56 in 2019 at Purdue. Still, the fact that he played in Brohm's system for four years at Purdue and has the most experience as a starting quarterback makes him the likely starter for the Cards in 2023.

Plummer will almost certainly get the majority of the first-team reps in the spring and when the Cards return to the field for fall camp with Brock Domann, last season's backup QB, also in the mix. Freshman Pierce Clarkson will be given a chance to compete as well, Brohm said. Louisville's men's lacrosse team recently posted a photo on Twitter of football players — including Clarkson, who was riding a medical scooter — attending its game.

What will we see from Mark Ivey and new linebacker corps?

Louisville’s fan base advocated for Brohm to keep Mark Ivey on staff after a dominating performance by the Cardinals’ defensive line in the Fenway Bowl. Though Brohm retained Ivey, he brought in Mark Hagen to coach U of L’s defensive line and switched Ivey to coach the linebackers. Ivey previously coached LBs in 2013 at Appalachian State.

The spring will provide fans a first look at a brand new linebacker corps after the departures of Yasir Abdullah, Momo Sanogo and Marvin Dallas, for the NFL draft, along with Monty Montgomery, who entered the transfer portal. Expect K.J. Cloyd, the team's most experienced returning linebacker, to see significant reps. Jack Reiger, who showed promise near the end of 2022, and Kam Wilson will also have opportunities to compete for starting jobs in the middle of the defense.

Which freshman mid-year enrollees will be featured most?

Louisville’s 2023 recruiting class is currently 28th in the 247Sports Composite rankings and includes eight mid-year enrollees, five of which are four-star recruits.

Given how limited Louisville was at wide receiver last season, and having lost Tyler Hudson to the NFL draft and Dee Wiggins and Braden Smith to the transfer portal, a pair of freshmen (William Fowles and Cataurus Hicks) will have opportunities to earn playing time. They'll be competing with four incoming transfers in Jamari Thrash (Georgia State), Jadon Thompson (Cincinnati), Kevin Coleman Jr. (Jackson State) and Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee).

Freshmen offensive linemen Madden Sanker and Luke Burgess should also have a chance to get significant reps with Caleb Chandler out of eligibility and Luke Kandra transferring to Cincinnati. Don't be surprised if four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is also in the mix at a position in need of quality depth.

How can Ashton Gillotte take the next step?

While speaking at the Louisville Forum's monthly meeting, Brohm called defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte "outstanding."

He might have to be in 2023 if the Cardinals are going to generate the same type of pass rush as they did in 2022. In losing YaYa Diaby and Yasir Abdullah to NFL draft prep, U of L lost two players who combined for 18.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss last season. Gillotte had six sacks and seven TFLs as part of that pass rush rotation.

Gillotte, who will be a junior next season, enters the spring as one of the veterans now, with a chance to establish himself as a leader on the defensive line and a top defensive end. If he's disruptive in camp against the Cardinals' offense, it bodes well for his prospects and U of L's defense in 2023.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Alexis_Cubit.