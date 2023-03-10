Dillon Brooks unloads on Draymond Green, even Steph Curry in latest Grizzlies vs Warriors

Dressed down in a nude-colored designer sweater with dark brown pants to match, Dillon Brooks slid his feet into his Dolce & Gabbana sneakers and put on his dark colored brown shades as media members circled around him in the locker room after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors 131-110 Thursday night at FedExForum.

“This is the hot topic right here,” Brooks said with a grin on his face.

This was Brooks’ chance to get his jab back in the verbal war with Draymond Green of the Warriors. After all, he started it with his comments in an ESPN story about Green. A day before Thursday's game, Green ruthlessly responded to Brooks. Among the many things Green said was implying that the Grizzlies will be a better team after Brooks leaves.

Brooks won the war on the floor Thursday. He finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting and six assists, but that wasn’t enough.

Nope, not after everything Green had said. There was no taking the high road. And besides, Brooks doesn’t know the address to that place anyway.

What followed was 12 minutes of Brooks getting his chance to unload on everything he had to say not just about Green, but Steph Curry, too.

JA MORANT:Ja Morant calls Memphis Grizzlies after win vs Golden State Warriors. Here's what he said.

JA MORANT:Taylor Jenkins says Grizzlies tried to guide Ja Morant before gun incident: 'This came to a head'

INJURY UPDATE:Why Memphis Grizzlies' Steven Adams will miss additional time with knee injury

Dillon Brooks vs. Draymond Green

A tip of the cap to the referees for not giving Brooks and Green offsetting technical fouls when the faceoff finally came. Brooks made a layup after a steal over the outstretched arms of Green, so he paused and stood in front of Green as the FedExForum crowd got louder and louder. Referees stepped in and basketball play continued without much more interaction between Brooks and Green.

"I kind of wanted that play just to see what he was going to say," Brooks said. "I was expecting him to talk a little more, but I guess he needs to get all his facts together."

Brooks had more to say after the game. He noted that Green's comments on the podcast didn't offend him because he's a better player than him. To back up his argument, Brooks said he can do the same stuff Green does, plus score and call out opponent's plays. He called Green's job "easy" and "just showing up to work."

In the podcast, Green said, "I'm not sure if your teammates like you," and later implied that Grizzlies players don't like playing with Brooks. The comments were called a "low blow" by Brooks for trying to cause a rift between his teammates. Then, Brooks may have thrown a low-blow of his own.

“I ain’t out there getting into physical altercations with my teammates," Brooks said, referencing when Green struck Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in a viral practice video before the season.

DRAYMOND AFTER THE GAME:Draymond Green, Stephen Curry explain why Grizzlies-Warriors isn't a rivalry

Taking on the Steph Curry challenge

The Grizzlies led 48-28 at the end of the first quarter. That lead was cut to six points five minutes into the second quarter. That's when Brooks started guarding Curry more and later asked Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins to match his minutes with the two-time MVP in the second half. Curry finished with 29 points, but 19 of those were scored in the first half. The Warriors star finished 10-for-19 shooting, but Brooks did most of his work by denying the ball from Curry and fighting through what he called "illegal screens" from the Warriors.

Throughout the game, when Brooks tried his trash-talking tactics, Curry would just laugh. Brooks' go-to trash talk versus Curry was telling the Warriors star that he couldn't score on Brooks in a one-on-one situation.

"(Curry) knows he needs a ball screen," Brooks said.

Grizzlies teammates support Brooks

Green’s podcast comments weren’t too welcoming in the Grizzlies’ locker room. Brooks isn't active on social media, so when Green's comments started to go viral, teammates put the video in their group chat, and Brooks watched the entire two-minute clip. After Thursday's game, multiple players talked about having Brooks' back.

"In my opinion, those comments are unneeded and unnecessary," said Xavier Tillman Sr., who like Green also played at Michigan State. "Draymond's not just a player anymore. He's a media figurehead that a lot of people look up to, so the stuff he says, they take that serious. I didn't like those comments at all."