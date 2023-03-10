Open in App
Louisville, KY
The Courier Journal

Louisville mayor says DOJ findings on LMPD 'infuriating,' but an 'opportunity'

By Andrew Wolfson, Louisville Courier Journal,

6 days ago

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told The Courier Journal Thursday that the examples of misconduct and abuse in the U.S. Justice Department report on the Louisville Metro Police Department were “infuriating and unacceptable.”

And he acknowledged it was probably worse to read the report for the people who had complained about excessive force in the past and “felt they were ignored for years.”

But he said it's important to have this report so “we can focus on reform.”

He said the department is already more than 200 officers short of full strength, but he said he is not concerned about the report making it harder to recruit replacements. He said future officers will want to be part of a “national model” and to be “part of the solution.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foMYC_0lEAOv2D00

More: What to know about the 7 DOJ findings in Louisville police investigation

He also disputed that it will make it harder to recruit a new chief if he does not give the permanent job to interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

Greenberg, who took office Jan. 2, said he doesn’t dispute any of the conclusions in the 86-page report released Wednesday by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1FEZ_0lEAOv2D00

“I ran for office knowing the investigation was going on, and I am ready to embrace its findings and recommendations,” he said.

The report found LMPD engages in a pattern and practice of violating federal law and the Constitution by using excessive force and other tactics, including excessive use of tasers and dangerous choke holds, and that it has discriminated against Black residents.

More: 'It's heartbreaking': Breonna Taylor's mother says DOJ report shows what we already knew

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the city and DOJ had reached a consent decree in principle on reforms of the department, which has about 1,000 officers.

Based on the experience in other cities, Greenberg said he has been advised it could take four to six months to make the agreement final and submit it to a federal judge for oversight and enforcement.

Asked if he is disappointed that he won’t have the autonomy to run the department himself, without outside interference, he said he looks forward to working with the Justice Department and its resources as a partner.

“We have a unique opportunity to taking a difficult situation and turning it into something special,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville mayor says DOJ findings on LMPD 'infuriating,' but an 'opportunity'

