City, business leaders meet to discuss issue of homelessness

On the same day historic St. Augustine was named No. 1 by Southern Living on the list of "The 50 Best Small Towns in the South 2023,” the St. Augustine Business Coalition held a meeting to address homelessness and vagrancy issues.

The March 7 meeting was held at the St. Augustine Art Association building on Marine Street in the heart of the historic district, where local business owners and employees were invited to listen, voice their concerns and offer solutions.

Daytona spring break 2023:What colleges are coming and when?

Public safety:Teacher's aide granted permanent injunction against Brendan Depa in Matanzas attack

“We held the meeting because the downtown corridor business community has been struggling with homeless/vagrant/panhandling issues for well over a year,” said Karen Zander, Vice Chairperson of the St. Augustine Business Coalition. “We know that it’s a complex problem to solve, but we need the decision makers to understand how much of an impact it has on our business community, our residents and our visitors.”

“The St. Augustine Business Coalition and its attendees want to and need to be involved in conversations about solutions,” she added.

City Manager John Regan first addressed the crowd of approximately 100, speaking about housing available for the homeless in the area.

“What we’ve been doing is breaking down for our city commission and the community what the issues are that are associated with homelessness,” said Regan. “Where we struggle ... is helping people find shelter and housing, and then being able to help with wrap-around services to help end their situation.”

Regan said for the 300,000 population in St. Johns County, there are only about 180 beds and of those beds, more than half are targeted to women who are pregnant, women with children, women suffering from abuse, and our veterans.

“So, by the time you add that up, you have less than 90 beds,” he said. “The bulk of that is located at the St. Francis House.”

Regan went on to say many of the homeless are downtown because that’s where the services are.

“But also, this is a rich area for panhandling, and also socialization,” he said. “The homeless want to be around other people, they want to see people, they want to interact. What you see largely downtown is chronic homeless.”

St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said he grew up here and has watched the community grow into what it is today.

Targeted:Racist group targets Sheriff Mike Chitwood by dropping flyers in Port Orange area

“We have to fix the problem on my end as well with your tax dollars, and that’s what we are trying to do,” he said. “We had 38 people that were homeless in St. Johns County where this team has helped them move somewhere else in the country. On the other end, we are going to give you a receiving person that will help you.”

Hardwick continued added the St. Johns County Jail has its own department of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which helps the homeless get a driver’s license or identification card so that they can find employment and receive services.

“This team can help you get an ID, help get you back on your feet, work with Veterans Affairs, work with EPIC Behavioral Services, work with Stewart Marchman Healthcare, etc.” Hardwick said.

Hardwick also said this team has a new partnership forming in West Augustine that will help between 20-40 people receive some type of housing.

Much like the Homeless Coalition of St. Johns County helps with transitional housing, Hardwick said he would like to establish a homeless campground community away from downtown St. Augustine that will offer services needed by the homeless community.

Hardwick said the county is also working with the city to create more of a deputy presence in the area, including mounted and bike patrol. In addition, a new ordinance is currently in the draft stages that will address and limit panhandling on the corners and intersections in St. Johns County.

After Hardwick spoke, business owners and employees voiced their concerns during the meeting - many asking about the drug and alcohol problems associated with the homeless community.

“I think every officer here would agree that the root of all the evil is drugs,” Hardwick said. “We can kind of prove that based on data nationally and here in St. Johns County, so what we are doing is partnering with nonprofits that offer help to those who want it, but the arrests aren’t helping with those who don’t want the help.”

For the children:Palm Terrace Elementary receives bicycle donation from AMA Pro Racing and All Kids Bike

Regan agreed.

“These programs, whether it’s the sheriff’s campground option or other facilities, the way that we deal with it is we get the homeless off the street to somewhere safe,” he said, “connect them to psychological support services, other technical support services, which is called the wrap-around care to help kick drugs and alcohol abuse, and that’s what our primary, long-term focus is.”

Lisa Colon, a tour guide with Ancient City Tours, said she is terrified of walking her field trips of fourth grade students and parents through certain areas of downtown.

“I won’t walk my kids down there,” she said. “I’m petrified - and I’m from Philadelphia.”

Heather and Steve Settle, owners of The Odd Macabre, a small family-run business on Spanish Street, agree that something needs to be done to help St. Augustine visitors to feel safe.

“St. Augustine has too much revenue from tourism not to be helping,” said Steve Settle. “Our tour guides have instances where they don’t feel safe. Guests ask if it’s safe to walk back to their vehicles at night. The city needs to address this and make the changes before it’s too late.”

“As a community, we are one of the wealthiest in the state of Florida, so we need to come together to help,” said Heather Settle. “As much money as tourism brings in, we owe it to the homeless and our visitors to put programs in place.”