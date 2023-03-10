Open in App
Lakewood Township, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Lakewood Ruby Tuesday will be transformed by this new business for Ocean County

By David P. Willis, Asbury Park Press,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJe2W_0lEAOo6M00

LAKEWOOD - Once a go-to for salad bar aficionados, the former Ruby Tuesday on Route 70 will become a destination for those seeking a fancy updo or other chic hair stylings.

Haven Salon Studios has signed a lease for the former Ruby Tuesday, a 5,400-square-foot space which closed in May 2020, one of several the restaurant chain closed at the time.

Haven Salon Studios will remodel the restaurant's interior to create 28 salon suites. They will be leased to beauty professionals, including barbers and hairstylists who can set up shop and run their own businesses.

"They will have all an operator needs to turnkey and walk into the business," said Stacie Harkavy, who owns Haven Salon Studios with her husband, Jason. It includes sinks, styling chairs, shampoo sinks and cabinetry and quartz countertops.

What's Going There?These Ocean County shopping centers are going to get big changes

It will be the Harkavys second location. In May 2022, they opened at Plaza 35 Village, a redeveloped shopping center on Route 35 in Eatontown.

The new salon studio sits across from the Town and Country Shopping Center on Route 70, a busy retail area. and near the Garden State Parkway interchange.

"We want to be in the middle of civilization," Jason Harkavy told What's Going There. "This location is attached to a Starbucks and it is next to a restaurant (Longhorn Steakhouse) and a hotel (Hilton Garden Inn.) Across the street is tons of shopping."

There's also plenty of windows and lots of space for parking, another requirement, he said.

What's Going There?Toms River Ramada sold, and it won't be a hotel anymore

"We love the freestanding building that will allow for windows in almost every suite," Stacie Harkavy said.

Currently, workers are demolishing the building's interior to prepare for a remodel. They hope to open before the end of the year.

Lakewood:Will a court case upend plans for dormitory at latest school?

David P. Willis, an award-winning business writer, has covered business and consumer news at the Asbury Park Press for more than 20 years. He writes APP.com's What's Going There column and can be reached at dwillis@gannettnj.com. Join his What's Going There page on Facebook for updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Roaring Fire Engulfs home on Surf Avenue
Belmar, NJ21 hours ago
Look inside this $8 million NJ home that’s a boater’s dream
Brielle, NJ1 day ago
Mob themed burger joint is opening a second NJ location
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Popular chicken chain coming to N.J. picks 4th location
Deptford Township, NJ2 days ago
Update: Shopping Center Approved for Cedarbridge Avenue
Lakewood Township, NJ1 day ago
This Iconic Restaurant Was Just Named NJ’s “Most-Traditional” By a National Magazine
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Popular Fried Chicken Chain Plans To Open Even More New Jersey Locations
Deptford Township, NJ1 day ago
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small New Jersey Restaurant
Morristown, NJ3 days ago
Famous Restaurant In Koreatown Caught Selling Rat Meat to Customers (Video)
New York City, NY1 day ago
NJ school board member caught shoplifting at Petco, cops say
Monroe Township, NJ1 day ago
NJ dermatology practice suddenly closes, leaving patients in the dark
Toms River, NJ3 days ago
Celebrity chef David Burke opens another NJ restaurant
South Orange, NJ2 days ago
Lakewood Neighborhood Retains Attorney To Help Fight Planned Child Day Care Center
Lakewood Township, NJ2 days ago
Toms River Resident Celebrates 100 Birthday
Toms River, NJ3 days ago
Are The BEST Tacos in NJ Hidden in This Mexican Grocery Store?
Pleasantville, NJ3 days ago
Power Outage Throughout Lakewood & Surrounding Areas
Lakewood Township, NJ2 days ago
35 MPH Speed Limit to Start on Route 18 This Friday
East Brunswick, NJ20 hours ago
Rising NJ Property Tax: What happened in Your Town
Lakewood Township, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy