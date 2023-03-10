Open in App
Bloomington, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Herald-Times

Column: Dear Brenda, please stop tossing your uneaten waffle fries on Dittemore Road

By Jeff Kaden,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oczvc_0lEAOjgj00

During a recent attempt to clean up the right-of-way of Dittemore Road, I came across Brenda's discarded Chick-fil-A order.

It seems that she decided the side of the road is the appropriate place for her carry-out bag with a receipt and what was left of her waffle fries, unused ketchup containers, drink, and meal wrappers.

I began to consider the possibilities why someone decides to throw their trash out of the window rather than putting it in their garbage can. Maybe she doesn't have a garbage can. Maybe she was never taught to throw away garbage properly. Maybe she was teaching her children that this is the way we do it here on Dittemore Road. Or maybe she's just a lazy pig who just doesn't care.

Just then, after picking up a few more Propel, Powerade, 5 Minute Energy, and Ice Mountain bottles, the answer to Brenda's action occurred to me when I happened upon a discarded adult diaper. That's it! Brenda became sick from eating that Chick-fil-A order and had to stop in the middle of Dittemore Road and change her knickers.

Of course, no one would ever discard used adult diapers anywhere accept on the side of the road.

Brenda: you and everyone else who thinks the side of Dittemore Road is a trash can are disgusting in every imaginable way.

Jeff Kaden is a resident of Bloomington.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bloomington, IN newsLocal Bloomington, IN
Building material or debris? Bloomington wants order to enter owner’s property, remove “garbage”
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Bloomington home damaged after the fire gets trapped in cellulose insulation
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
6-year-old calls 911 and tells police man punched mommy in the face
Bedford, IN6 hours ago
Man arrested after punching and threatening his teenage girlfriend with a gun
Bedford, IN6 hours ago
Indiana bus driver arrested for assaulting, choking middle school student on the bus
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
70-year-old delivery driver says he was carjacked at gunpoint over the weekend
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Mitchell man arrested after striking woman, preventing her from leaving
Mitchell, IN6 hours ago
Homeowners’ quick action slows the spread of house fire
Huron, IN2 days ago
Indiana Police Arrest 40, Recover Over 80 Stolen Cars From Dangerous ‘Spinning Events’
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Court Docs: Online drug deal gone wrong leaves 2 juveniles shot, 1 arrested
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Indiana History Will Blow Your Mind
Indianapolis, IN21 hours ago
Woman accused of firing shots outside restaurant on northeast side of Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Scam targeting elderly making its way through area
Greensburg, IN1 day ago
IMPD: Woman hit by car while walking to bus stop on Indy's near east side
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Current Springville Grocery & Deli owners looking to sell business, store will remain open through process
Springville, IN3 days ago
This Strange Type of Pie is the Best in Indiana According to Yelp
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indy teachers trying to help family get scammed on Facebook Marketplace: ‘It’s a loss on top of a loss’
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Two were arrested after police seize a large amount of fentanyl, marijuana, and cash
Bedford, IN1 day ago
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Fire ruled undetermined, Living Room Center is open for business
Bedford, IN3 days ago
Neighbors say short term rental is to blame for weekend gunfire
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Shoplifter leads officers on pursuit, crashes at bridge
Vincennes, IN1 day ago
Police: No law broken when Columbus man shot dog on his property
Columbus, IN3 days ago
An 1800’s Epidemic Is Responsible for Nearly Everyone in This Indiana Cemetery
Hayden, IN1 day ago
Franklin Road Updates
Lawrence, IN3 days ago
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Outside Greenwood Ale Emporium
Greenwood, IN2 days ago
Court docs: Suspect said I-465 road rage shooting started as trip to pick up cupcakes
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
56 lbs. of marijuana flown into Indianapolis airport in 9-day span
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy