Column: Dear Brenda, please stop tossing your uneaten waffle fries on Dittemore Road

During a recent attempt to clean up the right-of-way of Dittemore Road, I came across Brenda's discarded Chick-fil-A order.

It seems that she decided the side of the road is the appropriate place for her carry-out bag with a receipt and what was left of her waffle fries, unused ketchup containers, drink, and meal wrappers.

I began to consider the possibilities why someone decides to throw their trash out of the window rather than putting it in their garbage can. Maybe she doesn't have a garbage can. Maybe she was never taught to throw away garbage properly. Maybe she was teaching her children that this is the way we do it here on Dittemore Road. Or maybe she's just a lazy pig who just doesn't care.

Just then, after picking up a few more Propel, Powerade, 5 Minute Energy, and Ice Mountain bottles, the answer to Brenda's action occurred to me when I happened upon a discarded adult diaper. That's it! Brenda became sick from eating that Chick-fil-A order and had to stop in the middle of Dittemore Road and change her knickers.

Of course, no one would ever discard used adult diapers anywhere accept on the side of the road.

Brenda: you and everyone else who thinks the side of Dittemore Road is a trash can are disgusting in every imaginable way.

Jeff Kaden is a resident of Bloomington.