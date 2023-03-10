Letter: Detransition Awareness Day is March 12. Why it matters

The third annual Detransition Awareness Day is March 12. It is an opportunity to support those renegades who courageously defy the transgender agenda by recognizing the truth when transitioning isn't working.

Bullied online, they face hostility. Some are girls with double mastectomies, young men castrated, or people with losses in other ways. They hoped for a better life and gained problems they never imagined. Each story deserves to be heard.

Especially here in America.

In 2020, Finland decided to emphasize psychological care for gender dysphoria, instead of drugs.

A major Swedish hospital ended routine puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in 2021 for those under 16, and in 2022, Sweden's NBHW largely agreed.

Also in 2022, France's National Academy of Medicine recommended extending psychological care, and England's NHS proposed ending gender-affirmative care in Britain.

These nations changed after systematic scientific reviews couldn't show clear evidence that gender-affirming care is effective, and in view of increasing evidence of possible harm in transitioning minors.

But in America, affirmation is being pushed, including for kids.

When someone — possibly influenced by social media, friends, schools, books, and other influencers — declares a desire to transition to the opposite sex, those around them are told to agree to prevent suicide.

Many transitioners just want to fit in. Some have autism, ADD or other conditions.

In some places, counseling to allow those with gender dysphoria to explore their feelings has been eliminated by gender activists by adding it to laws against conversion therapy.

Minors and others are often quickly placed on a path of medical treatments and become profitable, lifelong customers. Their numbers have grown astronomically. Transitioning is now marketed as a cool, reversible, experience to try.

When transitioners decide to stop, their stories contain inconvenient truths. They are often ignored.

For Detransition Awareness Day, please consider listening to a detransitioner's story on YouTube or elsewhere, to push back against the silencing of this minority.

More information is at detransawareness.org/ and on social media under #DetransAwarenessDay.

To hear the unheard, and see the unseen, can shatter more darkness than lighting a candle.

Brenda Miller, Orrville