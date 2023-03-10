Open in App
Perth Amboy, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Courier News

Perth Amboy redevelopment: 'Expect some busy months and years ahead,' says new agency head

By From Staff Reports,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsPxQ_0lEAOI3E00

PERTH AMBOY – Tashilee Vazquez is wearing many hats these days as director of the Perth Amboy Office of Economic and Community Development and in her newest title as executive director of the Perth Amboy Redevelopment Agency.

In her newest role Vazquez, a third-generation city resident, will lead efforts to address blighted properties around Perth Amboy, working with redevelopers to invest in the parcels and building the type of quality neighborhoods she envisions for all Perth Amboy residents, no matter their income or background.

Vazquez is already knowledgeable in pointing out brownfield sites in the city and any other property ripe for redevelopment.

“Expect some busy months and years ahead,” said Vazquez, noting the agency is poised to announce a stream of redevelopment initiatives that have been steadily in the works. “Perth Amboy is squarely focused on redevelopment; it is a very exciting time to be in the city.”

At the Perth Amboy Redevelopment Agency, Vazquez is the liaison between real estate developers, the agency’s commissioners and city administrators to ensure seamless redevelopment, from initial discussions about a parcel to a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of a new project.

“Tashilee is the ideal choice to serve as our executive director,” said Board Chair Joel Rosa. “She has a wealth of knowledge about the city, a tremendous work ethic and is passionate about moving Perth Amboy forward. Because of her work in the community and economic development, she will centralize the city’s efforts, creating a one-stop point for developers eager to invest in Perth Amboy.”

One of the projects she will be involved with is creating a new master plan; Perth Amboy has not undergone the comprehensive, community-driven process since 2003. The agency will be providing input to the Planning Board to ensure redevelopment initiatives align with the city's long-term goals while also advocating for the creation of a downtown transit village.

“We are not interested in speaking with developers who simply want to build as much as possible without incorporating the needs and desires of residents,” Vazquez said. “The agency encourages development that builds community, creating new and vibrant places for people to live, work and recreate.”

Vazquez, who completed her second term on the Perth Amboy Board of Education in December, began working for City Hall in 2017 in the office of housing and social services and has served in the city’s economic and community development office since 2019. She is also a commissioner with the Middlesex County Improvement Authority, which has provided funding for redevelopment initiatives in Perth Amboy.

Her grandparents owned a State Street restaurant in the 1960s. She has an undergraduate degree in law and justice from The College of New Jersey and a graduate degree in public administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Through the pandemic, she helped secure more than $15 million in outside grants for Perth Amboy park improvements, neighborhood revitalization, infrastructure improvements, affordable housing and public safety and helped 80 local businesses receive $750,000 in small business grants, while more than $400,000 was given to residents needing rental assistance.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lane Closures To Affect I-684 In North Salem
North Salem, NY1 day ago
Storm causes spinouts, crashes and road closures in Orange County
Woodbury, NY2 days ago
A shoplifting turns violent at the Brooklyn Heights Key Food
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Trio targets older men in violent Brooklyn robberies; victims punched, pushed to ground
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Snowfall Predicted for NY and NJ, with Possible Second Storm on the Way
New York City, NY4 days ago
N.J. woman has been missing for a month, cops say
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Special Education Teacher Fired After Complaining About Understaffing In South Jersey: Lawsuit
Bordentown, NJ3 days ago
NY State police closer to arrest in ‘vicious’ cold case killing of NYPD cop’s daughter
New York City, NY2 days ago
10 years before he gunned down 2 Staten Island brothers, Wayne Thomas killed a man in a playground
Staten Island, NY5 days ago
Set of triplets born at Long Island hospital make history
Bay Shore, NY6 days ago
Decades-Old ‘Mob Dumping Ground’ Found In Upstate New York
Ellenville, NY8 days ago
Police determine woman found dead in Bed-Stuy was victim of a homicide
New York City, NY1 day ago
Teen attacked, robbed outside Barclays Center: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
They wanted real wood floors, but said that’s not what they got. They want their $4K deposit back.
Ringwood, NJ6 days ago
1 dead in Brooklyn triple shooting, suspect at-large: police
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
20 years after helping NYPD nab Staten Island cop killers, Candice Negron is a sergeant in slain officers’ precinct
Staten Island, NY5 days ago
Police identify victim in fatal Brooklyn shooting
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
20-year-old arrested in connection to 2 fatal shootings in Nassau County
Hempstead, NY2 days ago
Police: Multiple people injured in West Haverstraw car crash
West Haverstraw, NY4 days ago
Famous Restaurant In Koreatown Caught Selling Rat Meat to Customers (Video)
New York City, NY1 day ago
Girl, 9, wakes up to unknown man in her bed, Bucks police say
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
2 to 4 Inches of Snow Expected Monday Night: Forecasters
Hellertown, PA9 days ago
Ex-NYC jail captain convicted of criminally negligent homicide in inmate suicide
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Long Island Prisoner, Woman Use 6-Year-Old To Pass Drugs, Cops Say
Riverhead, NY5 days ago
NYPD: Woman stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Family Of Missing Hellertown Woman Receives 'Suspicious' Phone Call: Police
Hellertown, PA9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy