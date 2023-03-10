Open in App
Providence, RI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Providence Journal

'People have to know what happened': Holocaust survivor, Guatemalan refugee share stories

By Amy Russo, The Providence Journal,

6 days ago

PROVIDENCE – Ada Winsten was born into a life that was, even if only for a few years, comfortable.

In the rural Polish district of Baranowice, her father ran a lumber yard passed down to him by his father. The family had a cook and a maid. They went to spas. They wore nice clothes.

In September 1939, all comfort — and safety — was lost. Germany and Russia invaded Poland, and Baranowice came under Soviet power.

Standing before an audience of high-school students at the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center, Winsten recounted what it was like to survive the Holocaust. The talk was part of the center's newly launched Leadership Institute For Teens, intended to combat anti-Semitism in a world where it has grown. Hateful propaganda surged nearly 75% last year in Rhode Island, according to the Anti-Defamation League , and experts warned of extremist groups attempting to recruit in New England.

Winsten believes countering hate starts with the youth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3qa6_0lEAOGHm00

More: Antisemitic vandalism, harassment up more than 50% in RI. How that compares to the US

In today's headlines, reminders of the past

For Winsten, the past has come back to the surface through Russia's war on Ukraine, which just marked its first anniversary with combined death tolls for both sides pushing perhaps past 300,000 .

"The way they walked into Ukraine, they walked into our house," Winsten said.

Russian troops gave the Winstens two weeks to move out, turning the house into their headquarters. By November, the family fled, unable to persuade relatives to join. It would take nearly 30 hours of walking before they would reach the Lithuanian border, where Winsten's sister fell on her knees begging soldiers not to shoot her family while her father fainted from the stress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b30WG_0lEAOGHm00

"It's amazing. No matter how far away these traumatic experiences are, we kind of still picture them in our head," Winsten said.

Eventually, with fake passports and a forged visa, the family traveled by train to Moscow, embarking on another trip to the port city of Vladivostok. There, they boarded a rickety ship to Japan that sank three voyages later. After a roughly eight-month stay in the city of Kobe, the Winstens arrived in Shanghai in August 1941. Winsten struggled to learn the language and said passersby pelted her with rocks. As a result, she conceded, she had developed a prejudice of her own, which she later worked to overcome.

Searching for any family left, Winsten's father sent telegrams inquiring about the family left behind in Poland. It wasn't until after the war that they realized just how many people the Nazis killed — including their relatives.

For nearly a decade, the Winstens were refugees. On Christmas Day 1948, they finally made it to the United States, landing in Anchorage, Alaska. From there, another flight and yet another train took them to a new home in New York City's Bronx borough.

Winsten, a social worker who later moved to Providence at age 21 after meeting the man who would become her husband, knows why she tells her story.

"People have to know what happened," she said.

'Back there again': She fled Nazis in 1939 near Ukraine and sees a replay in Putin's war

A modern refugee finds safety in Providence

Unlike Winsten, Nadia Escalante has lived in Providence for only 17 months. She arrived with her husband, two children, a 50-pound suitcase and a backpack. That was all she was allowed to take.

The family fled Guatemala as political refugees after Escalante's husband, who had a government job, refused to engage in corrupt activities and became the target of threats. So did his family.

"It was a nightmare," Escalante said.

She avoided telling her parents and stopped visiting them altogether, afraid they would become targets, too, if their address became known.

Escalante sought asylum in the United States, a process that was temporarily upended by the pandemic, though in 2021, she received an email. Her family had been accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tlxo_0lEAOGHm00

"That night, we were so happy, but at the same time we were so sad," Escalante said. "We were so angry."

The pain of being displaced from her home, a country she described as rich in nature, culture and good people, was acute.

Today, she has settled in Providence, and works as a coordinator for a clothing collection program at Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, an organization that aids refugees in resettling.

More: How RI immigrants are finding jobs and much more through nonprofit's contract with Amazon

Leadership program hopes to combat hate

Winsten and Escalante's visits are part of the leadership institute's first year operating. The program has brought together more than a dozen high-school students of different religions, races and backgrounds who will study not only the Holocaust but other genocides as well, and participate in leadership workshops.

For Zoe Weiss, a student at Wheeler School, the work is particularly timely.

"There's a lot of people who are denying the Holocaust now or who don't know about the Holocaust," Weiss said. "Our generation is the last generation who's going to be able to hear from Holocaust survivors, so I think it's really important for us to hear these stories so that we can educate future generations and prevent this from happening to Jews or any other marginalized group in the future."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: 'People have to know what happened': Holocaust survivor, Guatemalan refugee share stories

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 Years and 8 Months Later, Attempted Murderer Julie Tejeda Has Yet to be Tried and Soon will be Released
Boston, MA1 day ago
The Message Behind These Cups on This Route 195 Overpass in Dartmouth
Dartmouth, MA3 days ago
Parole denied 8th time for convicted murderer
North Kingstown, RI2 days ago
Cape Cod man is facing charges for attempted robbery of a Boston bank
Boston, MA3 days ago
This Strange Poster in Boston Has So Many People Confused
Boston, MA5 days ago
Massachusetts man who had violent outburst on Boston-bound flight has history of threatening behavior
Leominster, MA8 days ago
Massachusetts woman, temp agency owner, arrested for allegedly hiding $3.2 Million in payroll
Randolph, MA5 days ago
‘A true fraud’: Feds ask for nearly 6-year sentence in stolen valor case
East Greenwich, RI6 days ago
RI Firefighter EMTs Suspended for Failing to Treat Emergency Call Victim - Who Later Died
Pawtucket, RI3 days ago
Public’s help sought after violent attack in Fall River
Fall River, MA6 days ago
Man Accused of Stabbing Uncle to Death in Blackstone Home Held in Jail
Blackstone, MA3 days ago
Police identify Pawtucket man killed in Mansfield crash
Mansfield, MA1 day ago
Two Massachusetts Cities Top List of Safest Places to Live in the Country
Hopkinton, MA6 days ago
Man held without bail after allegedly shooting significant other, killing 14-year-old stepson in Brockton
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Man surrenders following standoff in Providence
Providence, RI4 days ago
Department of Children, Youth & Families announce death of 1 1/2-year-old; neglect a factor
Cranston, RI5 days ago
OPINION: “In my line of work New Bedford has the most disgusting, worst catch basins I’ve seen”
New Bedford, MA5 days ago
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Blackstone
Blackstone, MA4 days ago
Single New Bedford mom: “My son comes home hungry from school, because the food is nasty!”
New Bedford, MA6 days ago
NEW: Security Guard Stabbed at Providence Club; Emergency Hearing on Saturday
Providence, RI5 days ago
Providence man gets 10 years on illegal gun charge
Providence, RI5 days ago
Pittsfield man convicted on all charges for stabbing two victims in 2021
Pittsfield, MA5 days ago
Police Find Man Dead While Conducting Well-Being Check in Pawtucket
Pawtucket, RI4 days ago
DA: 14-year-old boy dead, woman in critical condition after Brockton shooting
Brockton, MA2 days ago
7 Massachusetts snow maps for Monday’s long-lasting March nor’easter
Boston, MA3 days ago
Popular Boston bakery closing later this month for movie shoot
Boston, MA7 days ago
Worcester woman's 2014 killing of fiancé highlighted on '48 Hours' news magazine
Worcester, MA6 days ago
Man seriously hurt in Providence double shooting
Providence, RI4 days ago
College student accused of stealing $500K while working at Burlington Mall store faces judge
Burlington, MA6 days ago
Police investigating rollover crash in Malden
Malden, MA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy