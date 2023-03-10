Avelo Airlines to begin offering nonstop flights from GSP to New Haven, Orlando, in June

Avelo Airlines to begin flying from GSP to Orlando and New Haven in June

GSP project to improve traffic flow at terminal

A Houston-based airline is joining six others operating at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, officials announced Thursday.

Avelo Airlines will begin offering nonstop service to Orlando and New Haven, Connecticut from GSP in June.

"With their low fares and new nonstop service, Avelo will provide a new level of travel options to the Upstate South Carolina Region," GSP President and CEO Dave Edwards said in a statement. "This is an exciting addition to our family of airlines, and we look forward to growing together in the years to come."

Avelo is offering introductory one-way fares from GSP to Orlando International Airport and Tweed-New Haven Airport starting at $49. Travelers can make reservations here.

Twice-weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays to Orlando will begin on June 7, transitioning to Mondays and Fridays on June 23.

Service to New Haven will begin June 22 with twice-weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays.

Both routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

"We look forward to introducing the Upstate of South Carolina to Avelo's low fare, industry-leading reliability and caring service," stated Andrew Levey, chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines.

Avelo was founded in 2021 and has flown more than 1.8 million travelers on more than 15,000 flights to 37 destinations across the country.

The other airlines flying to and from GSP include Allegiant, American, Delta, Silver Airways, Southwest and United.

American Airlines to offer nonstop service to LaGuardia Airport in May

In December, American Airlines announced new nonstop service from GSP to New York's LaGuardia Airport on its 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft beginning May 5. Tickets are available at www.aa.com.

Flights to LaGuardia announcedGSP announces nonstop flights to LaGuardia. More airport updates planned for 2023.

GSP project to improve traffic flow at terminal

Visitors to GSP noticed In January, the airport began a multi-phase program to improve traffic flow in and around the terminal complex.

The$18 million project will last 23 months and is aimed at improving vehicle traffic flow.

The first phase will add an exit lane from Aviation Parkway onto GSP Drive, extend the curbside roadway and widen GSP Drive. Future phases will include a full reconstruction of the existing curbside roadway and the creation of two new roundabouts on GSP Drive.

In each phase, passengers and visitors will have full access to the airport and parking options. However, some temporary changes in traffic flow and parking availability will be needed during the project.

“As GSP continues to grow, roadway congestion in and near the terminal complex is expected to increase significantly," Edwards stated. "This project will enable us to improve traffic flow today and allow us to continue to implement necessary infrastructure improvements designed to meet the region’s air transportation needs in the future."

A dedicated web page has been created to detail each phase of this improvement project.

Earlier this week, GSP was recognized as the Best Airport in North America among those with 2 million to 5 million passengers by the Airports Council International (ACI).