BlackRock makes $80 million real estate purchase in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY – BlackRock, which oversees $8 trillion as the world's largest asset manager, has purchased a building in the township for $80 million.

BlackRock Realty Advisors recently acquired 330 S. Randolphville Road, a nearly 300,000-square-foot complex fully occupied by General Plumbing Supply, Inc.

“BlackRock was drawn to the investment by the ideal location with proximity to the Ports, immediate interchange access, and a long-term lease involving a mission-critical corporate headquarters, showroom and distribution space operation,” Matthew Schnurr of Lee & Associates New Jersey, who represented BlackRock, said in a news release. “It was a pleasure working with the BlackRock team, whose members were keenly aware of the unique investment and property attributes. The New Jersey industrial investment market as a whole remains one of the most sought-after nationwide, in terms of high occupancy, sustained rental growth and limited supply.”

Lee & Associates New Jersey also represented a logistics tenant that signed a lease for a 189,000-square-foot, full-building lease owned by Bridge Development at 602 New Market Ave. in South Plainfield. The name of the logistics firm was not released.

The building, on nearly 21 acres, features 70 trailer spots, 36-foot clear ceiling height and 40 exterior docks.