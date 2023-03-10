Best schools that care about environment

March is such a great month. Like it or not, daylight saving time kicks in, Saint Patrick’s Day festivities for all of us, (regardless of your nationality) and spring has arrived in our county. Everything is greening up, baby greens abound from the ground covers to the tree limbs. It is also Women’s History Month and March Madness!

Who doesn’t like the best of the best playing single elimination roundball? It is my favorite time to enjoy this sport and today is Selection Sunday. Who will make the brackets? With 68 potential spots, teams that have already won their conference titles are in, the rest we will wait and see.

Since we are talking green for spring, green for St. Patrick, who are the top greenest college campuses? EcoWatch has ranked the top seven campuses in the United States as of September 2022. Climate change is possible the biggest problem facing our environment today, and we will be depending of the best and brightest to utilize technology, education, and involvement to address this issue; thus the need for colleges to get involved.

These facilities are the epicenter of all things innovative and futuristic; they need to create as well as walk the talk. Are they themselves practicing the greenest policies and techniques? STARS, Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System has collected scientific data on 700 college campuses measuring transportation, energy use, accessibility, curriculum, community engagement, operations, administration and leadership.

Sustainability is forefront; if these schools can model the best practices, we can learn and adopt their ideas. Believe it or not, the University of California, Merced, not only ranked No. 1 for the greenest campus, it has also polled at No. 59 as a basketball school! (we will see if they make it on Sunday). To achieve this No. 1 ranking, the University of California, Merced manages 700 acres of grasslands and vernal pools (shallow ponds that only appear with heavy rains) that they utilize for research education and conservation and protection of rare/endangered species.

The university buildings are energy efficient, cutting their energy use in half. Every student participates in sustainability-related orientation activities and over 8,500 students have enrolled in the peer-to-peer sustainability outreach/education/internship opportunities! The No. 2 school is Cornell University. And although it polled at No 117 in the 150 top ranked basketball schools, it certainly scores well in the green arena!

Their top initiatives are sustainability planning, research and waste reduction. The university has plans to create a sustainability studies graduate program and supports a long-term research partnership with other sustainability organizations. Cornell has 619 employees engaged in sustainability research…36.52% of the total amount of employed researchers on the campus!

The school has also reduced its overall waste by 47% since 2013. The No. 3 school is Stanford University, highlighting that 67.44% of their total energy is generated by off-campus solar installations. The fourth ranked school is Arizona State University (ranked No. 112 in the top 150 basketball schools) ranking this high due to sustainable purchasing practices (we can all claim to be sustainable, but we have to also buy into this practice) by procuring biodegradable and phosphate-free cleaners, products certified by the EPA as a Safer Choice or Green Seal certified, and all new campus buildings are ranked at least a Silver standard for the US Green Building Council LEED program.

Arizona is noted for their Global Development Research Program involving international students and the US Agency of International Development working with graduate students to help design “sustainable solutions to developmental challenges.”

University of New Hampshire is the fifth ranked school and views sustainability through another lens…their foundation endowment has over $295 million with 46.77% of these monies invested in positive sustainable funds. They have hired fund managers who invest in companies with sustainable principles.

State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry is our sixth school, offering 165 courses that are sustainably-focused and another 217 that are sustainably-inclusive. The seventh school is the University of California Berkley that boasts of more than 55 sustainability-related student groups and a program to ban all non-essential single use plastic by 2030.