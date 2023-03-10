Splaine: Getting to 'yes' on Statey micro-housing in Portsmouth

Housing that is affordable is an evasive goal for many communities, certainly including those in the Portsmouth area. And what might be "affordable" to many of us today, may not be in five years. That is a concern we all should have.

Exploring different types of housing, including micro-housing with less square footage than many people have been used to, as well as encouraging housing that might be called "mobile homes," is something I have long advocated. Concerning the latter, a renewed up-and-coming tenant-owned home park can be seen off Woodbury Avenue with affordable housing. There may be locations elsewhere for similar housing.

The micro-housing proposed at the corner of Deer and Bridge streets, where the Emerson Hovey Post 168 Veterans of Foreign Wars was, may be costly when it is offered at market rates. But on a comparative basis in relation to the expensive condos and apartments surrounding it, the prices will likely be less.

That location was converted to Statey Bar & Grill a few years ago. The owner, who has moved his restaurant to a new location, proposes replacing the VFW building to create 21 apartments of around 500 square feet each, including larger units on the top floor, and commercial space on the bottom. A Google search will reveal a lot of good living can be had in a well-designed apartment of that size. Many of us are more attracted by the real estate mantra of "location, location, location" rather than having more space to put stuff.

Before going further, I should mention that I have a personal interest in the proposal. My personal interest is that I lived there. It is the very spot where I spent my first 21 years. Of course, the North End neighborhood was much different back then in the 1950s and '60s. The 300 or so families that were thrown out by the Vaughan Street Urban Renewal Project were a melting pot of cultures and nationalities.

Discussion about micro apartments at that location has been ongoing for a couple of years. Right now, there seems to be a red light. The problem with the project being given the green light is that enough parking spaces haven't been included in the plans.

The designers of the project haven't guaranteed that they have leased or secured enough off-street parking for future tenants — apparently they need seven more spots. There is a large parking garage across the street, but no guarantee space will be available as more development spreads throughout that area.

Can't we get to "yes?" That location is excellent for homes, small as they may be. As a pup once living there, I can attest to the beautiful sunsets over the North Mill Pond that I saw from our third-story rooms. New residents will love the view. And the location means many tenants may not need a car, being an easy walking distance even in snowstorms to hundreds of workplaces, dozens of restaurants, and scores of stores, as well as being able to join downtown snow-fighting competitions. Housing, rather than another five-story office building or hotel, makes sense to me. Statey developers need more time to finalize plans and satisfy city requirements. That would also give the powers-who-are more time to adapt those requirements to allow micro and similar affordable housing throughout our community. Density and parking requirements, depending on location, need to be reexamined and redesigned.

Some give-and-take by city staff, the Portsmouth Planning Board, and the City Council may be necessary.

In the 1950s, when I was growing up, housing in the North End looked a lot different than it does today. We will see more changes in coming decades as Portsmouth approaches its 500th anniversary in a hundred years. Things change. Times change. Our challenge is to find creative ways so people of all income levels can be our neighbors. We can start that journey today.

Final thought: In 2123, Portsmouth will be stronger if people of varied income diversity can afford to live here. Most of us here now won't be here then, but moving in that direction can be our legacy for those who will someday call Portsmouth their home. They'll remember us well.

Jim Splaine has served variously since 1969 as Portsmouth assistant mayor, Police Commission member and School Board member, as well as New Hampshire state senator and representative. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouth@gmail.com.