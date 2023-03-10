Open in App
Worcester, MA
See more from this location?
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Cuban restaurant set to spice up former location of Sake Bomb Bistro

By Toni Caushi, Telegram & Gazette,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ilcwr_0lEALxh200

WORCESTER — When Havana Nights Restaurant & Lounge opens its doors at 258 Park Ave., city foodies will trade Asian cuisine for Cuban flavor on the tables where Sake Bomb Bistro previously did business for eight years.

Set to open sometime in May, the new restaurant will feature authentic Cuban cuisine, according to Julio Roque, owner and manager of the restaurant.

Roque, 47, was approved Thursday by the city License Commission for a transfer of an all-alcohol license from Kenichi Two 168, Inc., the entity that managed Sake Bomb.

The commission also approved applications for a common victualer license and indoor entertainment licenses for TV, radio, dancing by patrons, dancing by entertainers, recorded music and live music.

Havana Nights Restaurant & Lounge is set to move in after more than a month since Sake Bomb Bistro closed its doors Feb. 14 .

Sake Bomb owner Kenny Huang cited issues with staffing with "a good chef" to lead the kitchen, and also higher expenses due to inflation and business downturns after the pandemic.

Huang also owns with his family the Asian cuisine restaurants Kenichi Asian Bistro on Shrewsbury Street and Wan Wang Restaurant on Park Avenue.

Same floor plan

When Roque, who was born, raised and lives in Worcester, fires up the kitchen at the location once again, the hours will be from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

At the License Commission meeting, the lawyer representing Roque said the 2,100-square-foot establishment will hold the same floor plan as the previous tenants with a seating capacity of 60 people.

Roque, who has a background in mortgage lending and real estate and comes from a family of Cuban immigrants, will co-own the restaurant with his wife, Maiden.

He got the idea of owning a Cuban restaurant after tasting food at a friendly gathering in Miami with dishes prepared by a chef acquaintance.

"Last year was a pretty difficult year for me emotionally because I lost my mother last March," said Roque. "When I tasted (the chef's) food, it reminded me of my mother's cooking."

Roque said it was right then the idea of bringing a Cuban restaurant to Worcester hit him, followed by an offer to give the job of leading the kitchen to the chef.

Lázaro Curbelo Novelo, who is set to be Havana Night's chef when it opens, will bring over 20 years of culinary experience from his home in Havana, said Roque.

Roque said some of the dishes featured on the menu will be ropa vieja (a Cuban braised beef dish), picadillo (a dish commonly made with ground beef and tomato sauce), and guava bread pudding, among others.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Cuban restaurant set to spice up former location of Sake Bomb Bistro

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Worcester, MA newsLocal Worcester, MA
Erin Giftstore is a drop of green in the city with its Irish origins
Worcester, MA4 hours ago
With welcoming millionth fan on horizon, WooSox prepare Polar Park with open house on March 29
Worcester, MA1 day ago
'There is a place for you': Increase in women in construction highlighted at event
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Grafton woman laments lost home after car slams into living room Wednesday
Grafton, MA5 hours ago
Undefeated Worcester native Fran Collins fights for middleweight MMA title at Foxwoods
Worcester, MA10 hours ago
Bank collapse fallout: What Central Mass. residents should know
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Worcester Railers will call DCU Center home for five more years with new lease agreement
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Power slow to return in parts of region
Ashby, MA1 day ago
Committee advances more progressive inclusionary zoning policy to City Council
Worcester, MA8 hours ago
'No homework' days to be discussed by Worcester School Committee
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Support on the way for grandparents raising grandkids
Worcester, MA10 hours ago
Sherry Levin steps down as Worcester Academy girls' basketball coach after 263 wins, 4 NEPSAC titles and countless memories
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Proud HC coach Maureen Magarity excited about her team taking in NCAA experience
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Assumption women's basketball claims first NCAA regional title in school history
Worcester, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy