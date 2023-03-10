Rochester City Council approved ethics policy for elected officials. Here's what it says.

ROCHESTER — Ater a long and arduous process, lasting more than a year, the City Council has approved an ethics policy, governing elected and appointed officials in the city.

The policy passed in an 11-2 vote Tuesday after another round of discussion, mainly about whether the policy was needed, or if was already covered in city and state rules. It will be reviewed periodically and updated as needed, councilors agreed.

Mayor Paul Callaghan said the policy has been being discussed in committee for about 18 months.

"I don't think it was one issue," he said. "I think we're got hung up on code of ethics vs. code of conduct. Since they are often used interchangeably, there was some confusion surrounding their exact meaning. They both attempt to encourage specific behavior. A code of ethics provides guidance about values and choices, while a code of conduct clearly states which actions are appropriate and which are not."

Callaghan said most codes of ethics cover a broad range of specific and non-specific topics. He said codes of conduct tend to be much narrower in their scope, dealing with a small number of particularly relevant issues.

"Councilors seemed to be satisfied with a policy that combines clear values and choices with specific conduct that is not appropriate," he said.

Among the changes made to the final version of the policy, making it more palatable to some councilors, was the removal of a requirement for anyone running for office to submit a financial disclosure statement, including personal income and capital assets like property owned.

Another clause removed from the final version would have required anyone the council investigated for a potential violation of the code to agree to pay costs incurred as part of the investigation.

The first paragraphs of the new policy outlines its purpose:

"The citizens and businesses of the City of Rochester are entitled to have fair, ethical and accountable localgovernment. To this end, the public should have full confidence that their elected and appointed officials:

Comply with both the letter and spirit of the laws and policies affecting the operations of government.

Are independent, impartial, and fair in their judgment and actions.

Use their public office for the public good, not for personal gain; and

Conduct public deliberations and processes openly, unless required by law to be confidential, in anatmosphere of respect and civility.

The ethics policy is intended to be a document signed by people who wish to run for office in the city. It will govern their actions while in office in areas that include their behavior while representing the city, to other board members and the public, address potential conflicts of interest involving financial gain and the acceptance of gifts. It details procedures for dealing with perceived transgressions of the policy, including imposing sanctions and even removal from office or committees."

The need for an ethics policy was a hot topic in 2022, when Chris Rice was removed from his elected role as a city councilor by his peers following allegations of sexual harassment the council itself determined to be true.

Two councilors opposed new ethics policy

Councilors Steve Beaudoin and James Gray were not convinced the policy is needed.

"This latest version is improved, but I think it still goes too far," Beaudoin said. "It stifles free speech and limits what can happen within a body. It gives the mayor the right to admonish board members. I think there is support for an ethics policy, but I still think this one needs to be rewritten."

The new policy will be included in the regular orientations for candidates for City Council, applicants to boards, committees and commissions, and newly elected and appointed officials. Members entering office will sign the policy, acknowledging they have "read and understand the Code of Ethics and Conduct."