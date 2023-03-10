Elgin sending wrestlers to state tourney for first time

MARION — When Levi Pasma started the Elgin wrestling program seven seasons ago, he wanted to get the Comets excited about the sport and increase the numbers.

From single-digit teams, the Comets now count more than 30 wrestlers in the program.

Check that one off the list of goals achieved.

As the program grew, the mission was to start producing wins on a meaningful scale.

Over the last two seasons, Elgin has won the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference Wrestling Tournament as a team as well as brought home trophies from in-season tournaments.

Check that one off the list.

Pasma also wanted to see his wrestlers enjoy success in the postseason.

In recent years, the Comets started sending wrestlers to the Division III district tournament, this season peaking with three sectional champions and 11 qualifiers in all for the Harrison Central district.

Check that one off the list.

The next step the coach wanted to see his program take was to send wrestlers to the state tournament for the first time ever at Elgin.

This weekend Kaiden Luikart and Nels VanGundy for the boys and Hallie Winslow for the girls will represent the Comets on the floor of Ohio State's Schottenstein Center for the state championships.

Check another one off the list.

"It’s satisfying, but as soon as we got there, the first thing we said is next year we need to do six guys out (to the state tournament) and in the top 10 in the state. That’s what we want and that’s the next goal," Pasma said.

But before they can attack the next goal, the Comets have some business to tend to starting Friday with the opening rounds of the state tourney and hopefully concluding during the final day of action on Sunday.

"I felt like a lot of hard work was finally paying off," said Luikart, a junior who will compete at 150 pounds. "I think a lot of us have worked really hard to get where we are. Even though not all of us made it, it just shows what we worked for."

Added VanGundy, a junior at 175: "The goal as a team was to get to state and we did. That’s what we’ve been hearing since we got to Elgin. That’s what we need to do."

So it's heady times to be a Comet wrestler.

"I was shocked honestly," said VanGundy (44-11). "If someone had told me at the beginning of the year that you’re going to qualify for state, I probably would say you’re joking. Last year I went 0-2 at districts. I thought I would do better, but not that good. I was kind of surprised."

He finished fourth at the Harrison Central district to claim the final state spot at 175. Likewise, Luikart (48-8) finished fourth at 150.

"We’ve been working with guys all year long who are pretty good and pretty solid competition. That’s what we’ve been here for," Luikart said.

Pasma is hopeful that the Elgin boys can shake up the brackets a bit and claim a place on the podium this weekend. To get them ready, they've been training this week at Dublin Coffman and Marysville with other state qualifiers from central Ohio, while Winslow has worked out at River Valley with the Marion County girls qualifiers.

"The idea of wrestling doesn’t make me nervous. I’m sure these guys are going to be fine," Pasma said.

Pasma has been to state as a fan as has Luikart, but VanGundy has never seen a state meet at the Schott.

"I feel there are going to be a lot of people, and it’s a lot bigger than any tournament we’ve been to all year and a lot more mats," VanGundy said. "Just focus on the wrestling part. The rest of it may be different, but the wrestling is the same. Six minutes either way."

Pasma might not be worried about the action on the mat, but he's concerned about hitting all the marks needed to get there.

"When I started coaching, I said I wasn’t going to go again until we got someone down there," he said. "The logistics of it have me a little concerned. I want to make sure I don’t mess anything up for these guys just because I can’t find my way around a big place. I think we’ll be all right. We’ll figure it out."

This weekend is a big step for the Elgin wrestling program.

"Obviously, I would love to see these guys place this weekend and make sure we prove that this is where we belong," Pasma said, "which they’ve already done, but we want to make sure we’ve got a little extra there, too."

The Comets want to check another goal off the list.

