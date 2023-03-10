Which Segments of the Workforce Face Layoffs?

Pink slips could be coming for some.

News reports of impending or current layoffs in the tech and communications industries have some people looking over their shoulders listening for footsteps down the hall.

Texas, though, is in the middle of the pack of states based on unemployment rates in WalletHub’s latest survey.

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730

A survey of 600 CFO’s by Coupa finds 100% of those in the education arena expect a reduction in staff in the next six months if a recession strikes.

Teachers and principals don’t produce a tangible product like a car-maker, and their value can be under-appreciated.

photo: Getty Images