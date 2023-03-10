Why Odessa-Montour had 2 winners of Elmira Basketball Officials' Sportsmanship Award

Senior basketball players Daniel Lewis and Hannah Nolan walk the same hallways and share the same gymnasium at Odessa-Montour High School. They also share the distinction of being the 2022-23 recipients of the Elmira Basketball Officials Board's Sportsmanship Award.

Lewis won the boys award and Nolan was winner of the girls award. Five boys and five girls from the board's coverage area were nominated by the officials for the awards, which take into consideration sportsmanship displayed throughout the season.

Lewis and Nolan each will receive a $250 scholarship and plaque. They will join their coaches and families at an awards banquet April 15 at the White Eagle Club in Elmira.

"This group of seniors and Hannah and Daniel are excellent representatives of Odessa-Montour and Odessa-Montour is a better place with them in the building every day representing us," said Greg Gavich, O-M's athletic manager and Nolan's basketball coach.

Commitment to sportsmanship

Said Lewis of the award: "It means a lot. I've always been told by my parents to do sportsmanship and to never let your emotions get the best of you. That's what I've been trying to do all year long."

Said Nolan: "I'm incredibly honored to receive that award. It just shows that sports are so much more. Really pretty amazing I get recognized for something other than athletics. I try my best to be the best person I can on the court and on the field, so that was pretty awesome."

Gavich said Nolan is as classy as can be in interactions with officials.

"Very polite and I think the officials appreciate that she talks to them in an adult way, an adult manor. She'll ask a question and it's very respectful and they answer and I think that's reflected in how they chose the winner."

The other nominees

Also nominated for the boys Sportsmanship Award were Isaiah Bretz of Waverly, Nate DeLill of Waverly, Quentin Lockwood of Twin Tiers Christian Academy and George Smith of Thomas A. Edison.

The other girls nominees were Jenna DiNardo of Corning, Cherish Maglio of Twin Tiers Christian Academy, Kennedy Westbrook of Waverly and Molly Wolf of Horseheads.

"We, as officials, believe this is one of the most valuable characteristics a student-athlete can possess," the officials board said in a statement. "All of these young men and women should be proud that they were recognized for this honor."

Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare. You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com.