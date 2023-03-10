Plug Power Stock Is Down 82% From the 10-Year High: Here's Why It's Not Time to Buy the Dip

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) might look enticing, down more than 80% from their most recent high back in early 2021. There's one big reason why investors may not want to rush in and "buy the dip" on this stock right now, however. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down how Plug Power, in over two decades, has burned millions in cash and constantly sold more stock to raise money.

