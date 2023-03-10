Open in App
The Motley Fool

Plug Power Stock Is Down 82% From the 10-Year High: Here's Why It's Not Time to Buy the Dip

By Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe,

6 days ago

Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) might look enticing, down more than 80% from their most recent high back in early 2021. There's one big reason why investors may not want to rush in and "buy the dip" on this stock right now, however. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down how Plug Power, in over two decades, has burned millions in cash and constantly sold more stock to raise money.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Bloom Energy. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy