Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Car flipped on its side after rollover crash on I-490

By George Gandy,

6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rollover crash occurred on 490 westbound near Mount Read Boulevard overnight.

The New York State Police and the Rochester Police Department are on the scene. A car can be seen flipped onto its side.

It’s unknown what caused the accident and if there were any injuries. NYSP is currently investigating the crash.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this breaking story .

