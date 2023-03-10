Open in App
Franklin, NC
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Medical helicopter service suspended after N. Carolina crash

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9M8w_0lEAJDkE00

A patient and three crew members survived when a medical transport helicopter crashed in western North Carolina Thursday evening. (March 10)

FRANKLIN, N.C. (AP) — An emergency helicopter transport service announced Friday that it suspended operations, a day after one of its helicopters crashed in western North Carolina, leaving three of the four people aboard hospitalized.

“Safety is of the upmost concern to our program, and as such we have suspended all LIFE FORCE operations until our crews feel ready to return to service,” LIFE FORCE Air Medical, which is operated by Erlanger Health System, said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The service didn’t have information on the circumstances or cause of the crash. Erlanger will still accept patients via air medical transport and it was working with other air medical providers while the program is grounded.

The Eurocopter EC135 medical helicopter landed hard in Franklin on Thursday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Macon County Sheriff Brent Holbrooks said the helicopter was taking a patient from a medical facility in Murphy to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

One crew member and three other people on board were injured. The crew member was released from the hospital and the other three people were in stable condition, Erlanger President and CEO Jim Coleman said in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday. Macon County Emergency Services Director Warren Cabe previously had said they had minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft was severely damaged.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Erlanger’s website said the helicopter LIFE FORCE 6 operates out of Cherokee County, North Carolina, with a base radius of 150 miles (241 kilometers). This was the first crash in the 34-year history of the LIFE FORCE program, Erlanger Health System said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Patient, crew survive medical helicopter crash in North Carolina
Franklin, NC6 days ago
Cross-country scammer who promised to fix damaged cars arrested in North Carolina, police say
Beaufort, NC5 days ago
University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death
Louisville, TN14 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sheriff: Missing Texas girl found locked in NC outbuilding
Lexington, NC2 days ago
2 helicopter crash victims in stable condition, another released from hospital
Franklin, NC5 days ago
Adult, 3 kids die in fire in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Sault Ste. Marie, MI23 hours ago
Army investigating soldier’s death at Texas military post
Fort Hood, TX52 minutes ago
2 Detroit-area men convicted in fatal shootings of 2 women
Mount Clemens, MI5 hours ago
Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas
Van Buren, AR2 days ago
Georgia’s Jalen Carter gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
Athens, GA2 hours ago
Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
NY diocese facing flood of lawsuits files for bankruptcy
Albany, NY1 day ago
Police investigating reported robbery in St. Augustine home
Saint Augustine, FL4 days ago
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy