Open in App
Mahoning County, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Mahoning County indictments: March 9, 2023

By Sara Pompeo,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ndq5_0lEAF39300

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.

Rean L. Easterling: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Police looking for man in dealership break-in investigation

Maurion Antwan Stigall: Three counts of unlaw sexual conduct with a minor

Joseph W. Lumsden: Aggravated menacing and domestic violence

Lloyd Ira Paynter: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Mary Katherine Ibbs: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert A. Harroff: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft

Shawntai Marie Beiling: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft and tampering with evidence

Parents, students outraged over Cardinal Mooney assignment on racial slur

Dashawnta Aleta Tarver: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle and falsification

Demeek Davis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear as required by recognizance

Allen Ray Reed : Intimidation, retaliation, ethnic intimidation, obstructing official business and menacing

Suzanne M. Craft: Tampering with records and forgery

Superstorm 1993: Where were you during ‘The Storm of the Century’ 30 years ago?

Nickole M. Snyder: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property

Thomas Anthony Hurst: Failure to provide notice of change of address

Ariana Elaine Wilson: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Constance Eilene Adams: Possession of cocaine and OVI

Second man charged in Lisbon murder case

Machai Arthur Cheatham : Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Andre Mandel Carter, II: Falsification and possession of marijuana

Devin Dewayne Thompson: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Michael Frances Campbell: Grant theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and robbery

Local Lenten fish fry guide

April Nicole Holloway: Three counts of forgery

Rean L. Easterling: Aggravated possession of drugs

Anthony M. Carr: Failure to register

Erin L. Carter: Telecommunications fraud and grand theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
YPD arrests man on gun charge who was wanted on warrant from Austintown
Austintown, OH1 hour ago
3 indicted in stolen beer scheme in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH23 hours ago
Early release granted for man in Youngstown parking dispute shooting
Youngstown, OH22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mahoning County prosecutor opposed to parole for 5 inmates
Youngstown, OH2 hours ago
Six charged in three separate drug busts
West Lafayette, OH1 day ago
Boardman man learns sentence in latest domestic case
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Three accused in alleged Youngstown stolen beer scheme face more court hearings
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
New Castle police arrest suspect in shooting
New Castle, PA23 hours ago
Judge again denies bond for man accused in deaths of 3 men in Summit County
Akron, OH1 day ago
Youngstown to Puerto Rico drug case ends in plea
Youngstown, OH1 hour ago
Man pleads guilty to illegal firearms possession
Niles, OH1 day ago
Struthers man sentenced for fight over parking space seeks release from prison
Struthers, OH1 day ago
Hubbard police address concerns about reported threat
Hubbard, OH23 hours ago
Man facing felony OVI charge in Boardman
Boardman, OH2 days ago
Man enters plea for shooting into Youngstown home
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Boardman man accused of severely beating woman
Boardman, OH3 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day DUI crackdown planned
Hermitage, PA20 hours ago
Authorities raid massage parlors, homes suspected in human trafficking, money laundering
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Three Youngstown men found bound, gagged, shot in Akron area, suspect arrested
Akron, OH2 days ago
Hubbard Police searching for information on breaking and entering suspect at Greenwood Chevrolet
Hubbard, OH2 days ago
Man sentenced on abduction charges says he plans to use prison time wisely
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
New Castle man arrested, accused of shooting victim after trying to steal necklace
New Castle, PA20 hours ago
Local Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Construction Job, Never Starting It
Franklin, PA1 day ago
Niles man accused of pepper-spraying family in alleged 'road rage' case
Niles, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy