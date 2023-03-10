Mahoning County indictments: March 9, 2023

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Rean L. Easterling: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, all with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Maurion Antwan Stigall: Three counts of unlaw sexual conduct with a minor
Joseph W. Lumsden: Aggravated menacing and domestic violence
Lloyd Ira Paynter: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Mary Katherine Ibbs: Aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert A. Harroff: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, grand theft of a motor vehicle and theft
Shawntai Marie Beiling: Breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools, grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft and tampering with evidence
Dashawnta Aleta Tarver: Failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a vehicle and falsification
Demeek Davis: Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to appear as required by recognizance
Allen Ray Reed : Intimidation, retaliation, ethnic intimidation, obstructing official business and menacing
Suzanne M. Craft: Tampering with records and forgery
Nickole M. Snyder: Theft from a person in a protected class and receiving stolen property
Thomas Anthony Hurst: Failure to provide notice of change of address
Ariana Elaine Wilson: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Constance Eilene Adams: Possession of cocaine and OVI
Machai Arthur Cheatham : Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle
Andre Mandel Carter, II: Falsification and possession of marijuana
Devin Dewayne Thompson: Possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, both with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case
Michael Frances Campbell: Grant theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary with a firearm specification, aggravated robbery with a firearm specification and robbery
April Nicole Holloway: Three counts of forgery
Anthony M. Carr: Failure to register
Erin L. Carter: Telecommunications fraud and grand theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas . Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
