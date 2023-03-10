Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Amari Bailey scored a season-high 26 points and No. 2 UCLA beat Colorado 80-69 in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament quarterfinals. The Bruins kept pushing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with their 11th straight win. UCLA improved to 28-4. The Bruins next play Oregon in the semifinals. Bailey eclipsed his previous high of 24 points on Feb. 9 at Oregon State. Tyger Campbell scored 18 points for the Bruins, Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 16 and Adem Bona totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tristan da Silva led Colorado with 17 points. The Buffaloes are 17-16. Colorado coach Tad Boyle was ejected in the final minute after arguing a call. He had to be restrained by his assistants before leaving the floor.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oumar Ballo scored 24 points and No. 8 Arizona broke away late, beating Stanford 95-84 to reach the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals. Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 points and Azuolas Tubelis added 20 for the Wildcats, who are 26-6. They will play Arizona State on Friday night. Tommy Lloyd won his 59th game at Arizona, the most victories in a coach’s first two seasons. Former North Carolina coach Bill Guthridge held the previous mark. Courtney Ramey had 15 points for Arizona, which used a 12-2 run to take a 92-78 lead. The Wildcats shot 64%. Spencer Jones scored 22 points for Stanford, which finished at 14-19.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit six of Arizona State’s 14 3-pointers and scored 27 points as the sixth-seeded Sun Devils upset USC, the No. 3 seed, 77-72 in a Pac-12 Conference tournament quarterfinal. The Sun Devils (22-11) will face Arizona in the second of Friday’s semifinal. Arizona State stunned the Wildcats on a 60-foot shot at the buzzer by Cambridge February 25 in Tucson.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jermaine Couisnard each scored 17 points and Oregon had a 19-point lead erased before closing on a 7-0 run to beat Washington State 75-70 in the Pac-12 Tournament. Fourth-seeded Oregon (19-13), which has won 10 straight games in the conference tournament, advances to play top-seeded UCLA in the semifinals on Friday. Washington State (17-16), the No. 5 seed, had a seven-game winning streak come to an end. N’Faly Dante added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon, but he rolled his right ankle in the closing seconds and did not return. Dante had a putback with 1:18 left to give Oregon a 72-70 lead. TJ Bamba finished with 19 points for Washington State.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California men’s basketball coach Mark Fox has been fired following the worst season in school history. The Golden Bears finished 3-29 in Fox’s fourth season following a 69-52 loss in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament against Washington State. Cal set a school record for most losses and worst winning percentage in a season. Cal went 38-87 in Fox’s tenure. The Bears will now search for a coach to revive a program that hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and hasn’t won a game in the tournament since 2013 under Mike Montgomery.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warren Washington scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Arizona State slugged out a 63-57 win over Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Washington’s jump shot with 12:47 left broke a 36-all tie and started a 10-0 Sun Devils run and they rode that spurt to wrap it up from there. Oregon State got within 61-57 with 1:16 left when Glen Taylor made two foul shots before the Beavers missed their final three shots, committed a turnover and a foul to end it. Taylor scored 17 points.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Angel’s double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds led a balanced attack that lifted 10th-seeded Stanford to a 73-62 win over seventh-seeded Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Angel followed up two free throws with a jumper that gave the Cardinal a 53-40 lead and they stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way. Stanford advances to face second-seeded and eighth-ranked Arizona. Branden Carlson scored 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Utah. Utah made three-straight shots, pulling within 58-48 on a Stefanovic 3-pointer with six minutes left That was the first time in the second half the Utes made consecutive shots, but Jones quickly responded with a 3-pointer. The next time Utah made consecutive shots, Carlson made it 70-60 at the 1:20 mark.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 17 points, DJ Rodman had 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 5 seed Washington State extended its winning streak to seven with a 69-52 victory over 12th-seeded California in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament. It was the second straight season Washington State beat Cal in the opening round of the conference tournament. The Cougars will look for their second straight win over the fourth-seeded Ducks on Thursday in the quarterfinals.