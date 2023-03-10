Open in App
Asheville, NC
See more from this location?
ABC News

Patient, crew survive N. Carolina medical helicopter crash

By The Associated Press,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0lEACKFC00

A patient and three crew members survived when a medical transport helicopter crashed in North Carolina, authorities said.

Macon County 911 Communications Supervisor Todd Seagle said the helicopter went down moments after it declared an emergency around 7 p.m. Thursday, WLOS-TV reported.

Macon County Sheriff Brent Holbrooks said the EC-135 helicopter was traveling to Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, when it crashed in Macon County. Holbrooks confirmed all four people on the flight were alive, WLOS reported.

The aircraft was transporting a patient from a medical facility in Murphy, North Carolina. Three people involved in the crash were transported by ambulance to Mission Hospital with minor to moderate injuries and one was transported to Angel Medical Center for evaluation, Macon County Emergency Services Director Warren Cabe said.

The aircraft was severely damaged. Investigators were examining the wreckage to determine the cause of the crash, Cabe said.

Erlanger Health System in Tennessee, which operates LIFE FORCE medical transport helicopters, confirmed the crash of LIFE FORCE 6. The company's website said the helicopter operates out of Cherokee County, North Carolina, with a base radius of 150 miles (241 kilometers).

This was the first crash in the 34-year history of the LIFE FORCE program, Erlanger Health System said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Medical Helicopter crashes in WNC Mountains
Asheville, NC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Overturned dump truck catches fire on I-26, prompting hours-long closure
Asheville, NC10 hours ago
Coroner identifies 2 women killed in crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
2 helicopter crash victims in stable condition, another released from hospital
Franklin, NC4 days ago
Burke County deputy given Narcan after ‘white crystal substance’ blown into face
Drexel, NC1 day ago
Henderson County Public Schools employee charged with assault
Hendersonville, NC23 hours ago
3 dead in overnight crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
UGA senior in critical condition after brain hemorrhage on spring break trip to Mexico
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Customers without power in Greenville due to vehicle, fallen limbs
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Top local stories we are following today
Canton, NC1 day ago
Coroner identifies woman who died after Upstate apartment fire
Taylors, SC2 days ago
Coroner responding to deadly crash near Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
Woman dies in Greenville Co. apartment fire
Taylors, SC3 days ago
Woman severely injured in South Carolina road rage shooting released from treatment, post says
Greenville, SC4 days ago
Three dead after weekend crash in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
Coroner believes he has identified human remains found in Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC6 days ago
Who was the man in the yellow suit at the Murdaugh trial?
Asheville, NC5 days ago
Cornelia woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed Habersham Central student
Cornelia, GA5 days ago
Truck Drives into Hair Salon
Asheville, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy