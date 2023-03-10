OSU Extension: Tomato planting and care workshop offered

How many times have you planted tomatoes in the spring hoping for a bountiful harvest only to be disappointed by tomatoes that just will not grow? Or tomatoes, that fail to set fruit or just mysteriously drop their leaves?

To help you have success with your 2023 tomato crop, OSU Extension in Fairfield County is hosting a Tomato Planting and Care Clinic at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Fairfield County Ag Center located at 831 College Avenue in Lancaster. Dr. Tim McDermott from OSU Extension in Franklin County will be on hand to offer instruction and advice on all aspects of Tomato Planting and Care plus a bit about seed starting tomatoes, too!

The registration fee for this Friday afternoon Tomato clinic is $10 which does include a soil thermometer to monitor the soil temperature in your garden to know the best time to plant those tomatoes. You can register and pay online using a credit card at go.osu.edu/tomatoclinic. For more details call OSU Extension in Fairfield County at 740-653-5419 or stop by our office located at 831 College Avenue, Suite D in the Fairfield County Ag Center to sign up in person. OSU Extension Fairfield County office hours are 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Fertilization of ornamentals in the spring

The best time to fertilize in Ohio is in the fall, generally after the first hard freeze in October and before the soil freezes in December. The next-best time is before new growth in early spring, between February and early April, because root growth slows after top growth begins. If fertilizer isn't applied during the fall or spring, it can be added until July 1. Don't apply it after that; it could delay the plant's acclimation to winter weather. Use a complete fertilizer for woody plants with a ratio in the 3:1:1 to 4:1:2 range, such as 15-5-5 or 20-1-10. If soil and foliar test results are available, follow the recommendations on the label; otherwise, use the rates suggested here. As for application, the liquid-injection and drilled-hole methods work best.

Soluble fertilizer injected into the soil is rapidly absorbed by plant roots and can quickly correct nutrient deficiencies. Injection sites should be 2 to 3 feet apart, depending on water pressure, and 6 to 9 inches deep; fertilizing deeper than 9 inches might place the fertilizer below the plant's feeder roots. The drilled-hole method takes some work but opens up heavy, compacted soil to allow air and fertilizer to penetrate it. Heavy-duty drill bits made for this practice are available in some garden centers and home-improvement stores. Bits are about an inch in diameter and can be attached to a heavy-duty drill.Holes are drilled in the soil in concentric circles or in a grid system around the plant's trunk, beginning 2 to 3 feet from the main trunk and extending 3 to 6 feet beyond the drip line. Space the holes 2 feet apart and drill them 6 to 9 inches deep.

The recommended rate of fertilizer for the area should be evenly distributed among the holes. After the fertilizer is applied, fill the holes with organic matter such as peat moss or compost or inorganic materials such as gravel or calcined (powdered) clay. Two methods that don't work as well are dry broadcast and stakes and spikes. Neither method gets enough fertilizer to the plant's roots.

Perennial plant of the year

The Perennial Plant Association is pleased to promote Rudbeckia ‘American Gold Rush’ as the 2023 Perennial Plant of the Year®. ‘American Gold Rush’ is a stunning addition to any garden. At the height of summer, it turns up the volume for a long season of dazzling color right up to autumnal frosts. The bright golden-yellow flowers feature arching rays and a reddish halo surrounding dark chocolate cones. Three-inch flowers blanket the compact plant, which is only 22-27 inches tall with a broader width to 40 inches if given room to grow.

The green leaves and stems are covered in hairs, which gives them a silvery cast—on sunny days, peeking through the blooms to the leaves is a luminous silver-and-gold treat. More than just boosting the ornamental show, the hairy foliage is resistant to Septoria leaf spot—a debilitating fungal disease thatcauses unsightly black spotting and premature seasonal decline on some Black-eyed Susans. ‘American Gold Rush’ is a reliable hardy perennial and a great substitute for popular, brassier ‘Goldsturm’, which is highly susceptible to leaf spotting.

‘American Gold Rush’ is a stunning focal point in perennial borders and meadows and is brilliant when massed in public or corpo­rate landscapes. Butterflies caper over the blooms and songbirds feast on the plentiful seed long after the flowers have passed—the seedheads also provide winter interest. Garden companions are many, including alliums, asters, sages, and native grasses such as little bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium) and prairie dropseed (Sporobolus heterolepis).

The Perennial Plant of the Year® program began in 1990 to showcase a perennial that is a standout among its competitors. Perennials chosen for this honor are suitable for a wide range of growing climates, require low maintenance, have multiple-season interest, and are relatively pest/disease-free.

Learn more about the 2023 Perennial Plant of the Year® at https://perennialplant.org/page/2023PPOY.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: OSU Extension: Tomato planting and care workshop offered