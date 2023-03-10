Open in App
Franklin County, PA
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, 2023

By Chambersburg Public Opinion,

6 days ago

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office

Ronald McClanahan to Damion Davidson, Creekwood Drive, Antrim Township, $436,000

Kristen Kivlen to Aaron Thompson, Congressional Terrace, Guilford Township, $360,200

Andrea Brown to Devon Myers, Tomstown Road, Quincy Township, $172,000

Bruce Neibert Jr. to Andrew Carr, Wayne Highway, Washington Township, $42,000

Edward Walker to Jason Long, North Potomac Street, Waynesboro, $185,000

Joyce Horst to Brittney Crider, New Franklin Road, Guilford Township, $195,000

Austin Danzberger to Shelia Cooper, Sollenberger Road, Hamilton Township, $235,000

Robert Allison to Greenworth Land LLC, Helens Drive, Antrim Township, $57,900

SJW Investments LLC to Shellie Rae Woodruff, Hades Church Road, Antrim Township, $130,000

Linford Eberly to Travis Sollenberger, Ragged Edge Road, Greene Township, $335,000

Gregory Stine to Brian Champaign, Forest Road, Hamilton Township, $275,000

Patricia Blubaugh to Andrew Wilfred Smith, Anthony Highway, Quincy Township, $200,000

Edith Kauffmann to Alexander Berchock, Madison Avenue, Waynesboro, $199,900

Margaret Martin to Fred Gayman, Molly Pitcher Highway, Antrim Township, $7,500

Elaini Tsoukatos to Daniel Goetz, South Church Street, Waynesboro, $95,000

Mansfield Royce Steidel to Alan Daniel Richards, Mercersburg Road, Peters Township, $66,000

Dalton Wilson to Shane Baylor, Gearhart Road, Antrim Township, $310,000

Joseph Rosenberry to Shane Mackey, two parcels, Letterkenny Township, $6,500

Gardell Martin to Willis Martin, Knob Road, Montgomery Township, $295,000

Dale Shank and Carol Shank Revocable Living Trust to Roy Shank, one parcel, Guilford Township, $180,000

Janet Hershey to Wellspring Real Estate LLC, Buchanan Trail West, Montgomery Township, $315,000

Drine LLC to Robert Keith Wright Jr., two parcels, St. Thomas Township, $269,900

JJG Associates to Christopher Peiper, two parcels, Greene Township, $35,000

Rosalee Long to Brandi Nicole Detweiler, Path Valley Road, Metal Township, $113,000

Wit Brook Farms Trust to Donna Kay Poe, Warm Spring Road, St. Thomas Township, $6,040

Michael Foust to John Xereas, one parcel, Letterkenny Township, $100,000

Delbert Ray Dingle Jr. to John Xereas, Fort Loudon Road, Peters Township, $500,000

Huth Family Living Trust to Dawn Strite, Oak Leaf Lane, Guilford Township, $310,000

BCR Properties LP to Osseous Ridge Realty LLC, one parcel, Chambersburg, $680,000

Mary Jane Sharpe to Raj Shekar Devarakonda, Summit Farm Drive, Washington Township, $300,000

Joseph Hadder to Kimberly Jones, Furnace Road, Quincy Township, $163,000

Gearity Holdings LLC to Ojen Properties LLC, Lincoln Way East, Guilford Township, $217,500

Tyler Geesaman to Susie Karschner, West Second Street, Waynesboro, $92,000

Henry Golden to 11650 Airport Road LLC, Airport Road, Washington Township, $44,900

Robbin Locke to Jason Stoops, South fourth Street, Chambersburg, $247,000

Gregory Huber to Robert Johns Jr., Pine Mountain Drive, Greene Township, $19,000

Wayne Benedict to Trenton Montgomery, Cider Press Road, Guilford Township, $190,000

Barbara Stoe to Darlene Hood, Brookdale Drive, Washington Township, $320,000

Kenneth Bumbaugh to Hobby4Homes LLC, Anthony Highway, Guilford Township, $145,000

Elam Reiff to Jerrell Smith, Cape Lookout Street, Greene Township, $330,000

Kelly Neal to David Harris II, one parcel, Quincy Township, $160,000

Gail Schuyler to Thomas Cutchall, Hafer Road, Greene Township, $9,487.53

J Parker and Associates LLC to A M B Squared LLC, Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, $102,192.87

Kara Chaney to Advanced Angles Construction and Home Improvements LLC, one parcel, Antrim Township, $70,000

Richard Miller to Dwight Hostetter, Royer Road, Montgomery Township, $412,000

John Houpt to Todd Beam, Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, $145,500

Betty Jo Sipe to Terri Reveron, Buttermilk Road, Quincy Township, $325,000

Han Kyu Lee to Frankie Rentas, one parcel, Southampton Township, $285,000

Ivan Miller to Kevin Eby, two parcels, Montgomery Township, $17,991.10

Terri Ellen Reveron to Lorenzo Myers, Tritle Avenue, Waynesboro, $238,000

Richard Miller to David Petre, Royer Road, Montgomery Township, $813,860.80

Ralph Miller to Brian Poe, Manheim Road, Quincy Township, $235,000

Delano Development LLC to Lucecita Cintron Rodriguez, Delano Drive, Chambersburg, $199,220

Richard Miller to Ivan Miller, two parcels, Montgomery Township, $64,943.20

Richard Miller to Ivan Miller, Royer Road, Montgomery Township, $209,196

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, 2023

