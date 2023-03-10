Open in App
Utica, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Redeveloping St. Elizabeth Campus: What's planned for closing Utica hospital

By Amy Neff Roth, Observer-Dispatch,

6 days ago
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri is bullish on the development process for the soon-to-be-vacant, 21-acre St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System.

Utica, after all, is the second fastest growing city in the state, behind Buffalo, Palmieri noted.

“I think this is a great opportunity for the city of Utica,” he said. “We don’t have land. We don’t have developable land.”

But the health system’s attempts to sell the property to a developer, launched just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, haven’t yielded a buyer so far. Most of the property will become vacant in October when the hospital is expected to close and move into the Wynn Hospital, currently under construction downtown.

So the city and the health system have teamed up, with collaboration from Mohawk Valley EDGE, putting out a request for proposal for a consulting firm to help create a detailed master plan for the site, one that will include, for example, demolition costs, infrastructure information, environmental considerations and lots of public input, officials said.

St. Elizabeth:How hospital campus could be turned into housing for South Utica

St. Elizabeth:Repurposing study sees new life for Utica-area hospitals

It will also include creative ideas for public financing in recognition that the costs will be too high for one developer to take them on singlehandedly, Palmieri noted.

Palmieri and Robert Scholefield, executive vice president of facilities and real estate for the health system, announced their partnership and the RFP for a consultant at a press conference at St. Elizabeth in late January.

Creating a master plan for St. Elizabeth campus

People want to live in the city and South Utica is a choice neighborhood, the mayor pointed out. Senior housing might make sense, something like retirement communities Preswick Glen or Acacia Village, but in an area with amenities like grocery stores, Palmieri said.

“The city is in its best position it’s been in for, maybe, 70 years,” he said.

The master plan will not include the health system’s St. Luke’s Campus, which will also become vacant when the Wynn Hospital opens. St. Luke’s sits on a 62-acre campus in New Hartford.

The College of Nursing will continue to use its building on the campus, either by retaining ownership or leasing the building from the new owner, according to the RFP. And the office building and convent on the property might both be suitable for reuse, the RFP notes.

But the RFP warns contractors that most of the century-old campus will probably need demolition. “It is assumed that there is limited-to-no potential for the adaptive reuse of the main hospital building, parking garage and component structures,” the RFP reads.

What's next

The plan will be created under certain guiding principles, officials said, including:

  • A mixture of uses consistent with the neighborhood along the property’s Genesee Street frontage.
  • Upscale, single-family residential development for the rest of the property with a mix of attached and detached homes.
  • Buildings that will fit into and reflect the style and architecture of the surrounding areas.
  • Sustainable design and the preservation of natural areas.

The health system and the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties released another consultants’ report — less detailed than the master plan in the works is supposed to be — in January 2020, just before the country went on lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It outlined reuse options for both St. Elizabeth and the health system’s St. Luke’s Campus, suggesting small retail/office space and housing at the St. Elizabeth campus and educational housing or mixed-use development at St. Luke's.

The contract should be awarded sometime in March. Lots of public input will follow, the mayor promised. Officials hope the plan will be substantially completed by December.

Comments / 0

