WIC office opens on Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG — A new Women, Infants and Children satellite office opened Tuesday on Fort Bragg, according to Cumberland County’s and Fort Bragg’s Departments of Public Health.

WIC is under the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program and supports “low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk.”

The program provides “healthy foods, breastfeeding support, nutrition education and community referrals.”

The satellite office will be open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Fort Bragg Public Health Annex, 2122 Blackjack St.

Call 910-321-6420 to schedule an appointment or check eligibility. According to Cumberland County’s website, basic housing allowance that is in addition to base pay does not count toward “income eligibility for military families” wanting to use the program.

