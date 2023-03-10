Quick Hits March 10, 2023

OC DELAYS OPENING TODAY

The Odessa College Campus will delay opening until 10 a.m. today to allow OC employees to attend an All Team Meeting.

All Student Services will be open to serve students and the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Wrangler Express and an Academic Success Coach will be available extended hours today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE

The Ector County Health Department and Vitalant have scheduled a mobile blood drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Appointments are required. To donate, call 432-557-0280 or email [email protected].

FISH FRIDAYS

The Knights of Columbus Council 3203 has scheduled a Fish Fridays fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at St. Mary’s Church Cafeteria, 612 E. 18th St.

There will be fried fish and French fries in honor of Lent.

Plates are $14 each.

For more information, call 432-332-5334.

ADOPTION EVENT

Following the tour, Odessa Animal Shelter Manager Kelley Hendricks hugged a puppy with the media on hand to the present shelter for comparison of the future and the past. (Photo courtesy of Bobby Joe Smith)

The Odessa Animal Shelter has scheduled an adoption event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday at Crunch Fitness, 2008 E 42nd St.

Adoption fee is $27. Cash only.

Visit tinyurl.com/bdf4eyxr.

MASS & BLESSINGS

Holy Redeemer Catholic Church has scheduled a mass at 7 p.m. today at Fortune Ballroom, 1651 N. Fortune 500 Ave.

Blessings will be given for religious images, rosaries and blessed water for the homes.

For more information, call 432-580-4295.

DISNEY ON ICE

Courtesy Photo

Disney on Ice will present Let’s Celebrate at 7:30 p.m. today, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set. With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!”, “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience.

General admission tickets start at $22 per showtime. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ytcdbevw.

FEEL THE ENERGY DANCE FESTIVAL

Midland Festival Ballet has scheduled a three-day dance festival from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

There will be three days full of dance as the Midland Festival Ballet hosts the RDA Southwest 2023 Festival.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2njbdr7e.