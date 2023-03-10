Open in App
I compared a shared bunk-style cabin and a regular seat on overnight trains in Europe. I wouldn't book either again.

By Joey Hadden,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwtIE_0lEA5ijK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTlF0_0lEA5ijK00
Insider's reporter compared her experiences in a seating carriage and a shared bunk-style cabin on overnight trains in Europe.

Joey Hadden/Insider

  • I recently rode in a regular seat on a Nightjet sleeper train from Berlin to Vienna.
  • A few days later, I rode in a shared sleeper bunk cabin on a Nightjet train from Vienna to Venice.
  • I thought both rides were uncomfortable, but the bunk cabin was still a better experience.
In October 2022, I traveled through Germany, Austria, and Italy on overnight trains in hopes of maximizing my time in each country during the day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yn4w0_0lEA5ijK00
The author smiles after getting off an overnight train.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Read more: I've spent 100 hours traveling over 3,000 miles by train in 5 countries. Here are my 7 tips for making time fly on long rail journeys.

First, I spent 12 hours in a regular seat on an overnight train from Berlin, Germany, to Vienna, Austria, which covers 326 miles, according to Trainline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLhk6_0lEA5ijK00
Train route from Berlin to Vienna

Google Maps

Source: Trainline

A few days later, I rode in a shared bunk-style sleeper cabin on an 11-hour train from Vienna to Venice, which is about 270 miles, according to The Trainline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fh4ig_0lEA5ijK00
Train route from Vienna to Venice

Google Maps

Source: Trainline

I booked both rides with OBB Nightjet, a train that operates overnight routes between Austria, Italy, France, and the Netherlands, and can go as fast as 143 miles per hour, according to the company's website.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKfXk_0lEA5ijK00
A Nightjet sleeper car arrives in Venice, Italy, in October 2022.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Source: Nightjet

To travel on both trains, I bought a Eurail pass for $477, which gives access to most European trains for a set number of days.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nTYEC_0lEA5ijK00
The author's Eurail pass on a European train.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Read more: I traveled in first and business class on trains across Europe. There was just a $3 difference but the cheaper one was better.

Some trains only require a Eurail pass to ride, while others, including overnight trains, incur an additional discounted price.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AEAs_0lEA5ijK00
The author's tickets on a European train.

Joey Hadden/Insider

For the ride from Berlin to Vienna, I paid an additional $14 to sit in a standard seating carriage with six seats facing each other in an enclosed space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZQju_0lEA5ijK00
People in a seating carriage on a Nightjet train.

Nightjet - © ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

Read more: I booked the cheapest sleeper accommodation on an overnight train in Europe. I got zero rest and wouldn't do it again.

For my next ride from Vienna to Venice, I paid an additional $44 to upgrade to a bunk in a shared sleeper cabin with six bunks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378fhZ_0lEA5ijK00
Inside a shared sleeper cabin on a Nightjet train.

Nightjet - © ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

Read more: I bunked with 3 strangers in a shared cabin on an overnight train in Europe. It was bumpy, cramped, and I wouldn't do it again.

After comparing every aspect of each trip, I was surprised that I wouldn't book either again. I had trouble sleeping on both rides, though I did get more rest on the latter thanks to the bunk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtXlV_0lEA5ijK00
Inside the seating carriage (L) and shared cabin (R).

Joey Hadden/Insider

Read more: I paid $500 extra to upgrade my room on a 30-hour Amtrak ride, and I thought the additional 20 square feet was worth every penny

On both trains, accommodation types were separated by car, and I walked through narrow, dimly lit corridors to my assigned room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rojKa_0lEA5ijK00
A corridor inside one of the sleeper cars on a Nightjet train.

Joey Hadden/Insider

I shared my seating carriage with five other people. And although my shared bunk cabin came with six bunks, only three other travelers shared the space during my leg of the trip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y1Jxv_0lEA5ijK00
Inside the seating carriage (L) and shared cabin (R).

Joey Hadden/Insider

In the seating carriage, my seat had two cushions that reclined deeply but not fully flat. It appeared slightly wider than a typical train coach seat, but I still felt cramped next to five other people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bYZT_0lEA5ijK00
A seating carriage onboard a Nightjet train traveling from Berlin to Vienna in October 2022.

Joey Hadden/Insider

At 74 square feet, I thought the shared bunk cabin felt like a tight space, too. I couldn't image six people squeezing in there. But having a bed and additional amenities, like sheets and pillows, made me feel more comfortable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zBnIs_0lEA5ijK00
The author gets comfortable in the shared cabin.

Joey Hadden/Insider

The shared bunk cabin also included a privacy curtain over the door, individual lighting controls at each bed, and enough outlets for everyone, whereas the seating carriage only had two outlets in our room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39suF1_0lEA5ijK00
Extra amenities in the shared sleeper cabin

Joey Hadden/Insider

An OBB Nightjet rep told Insider that its new cars coming this summer will have more outlets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kU8B_0lEA5ijK00
An OBB Nightjet train.

Nightjet - © ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

Read more: I'm a seasoned train traveler. Here are 5 new trains and routes around the world that I want to take in 2023.

Both rooms had a small fold-out table. In the seating carriage, tables slid out from the armrests. In the bunk cabin, each bed came with a nightstand, which I thought was slightly larger than in the seating carriage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSjI0_0lEA5ijK00
Tables inside the seating carriage (L) and shared cabin (R).

Joey Hadden/Insider

Before bed on both rides, I used one of the two bathrooms in each car. I thought both were typical train bathrooms with a toilet and a sink, but the one in the bunk car looked cleaner to me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yRnz_0lEA5ijK00
Bathrooms in the seating carriage (L) and shared cabin (R) cars.

Joey Hadden/Insider

"Toilets are always cleaned when the trip starts," OBB Nightjet said in a statement to Insider. "In addition, our staff is doing regular checks during the night."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WhQB_0lEA5ijK00
People board an OBB Nightjet train.

Nightjet - © ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

When it was time to sleep, I didn't find either accommodation to be comfortable. In the seating carriage, I thought the gap between the seat back and the bottom of the seat made it tough to lie down. In the shared bunk cabin, I thought the bed felt stiff.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKA36_0lEA5ijK00
Inside the seating carriage (L) and shared cabin (R).

Joey Hadden/Insider

Read more: I spent 11 hours with 3 strangers in a shared cabin on a sleeper train in Europe. 6 surprises made me regret my choice.

In the seating carriage, I also found it impossible to sleep with the constant bumps on the ride and so many people around me.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSjkw_0lEA5ijK00
The author stays awake on her journey to Vienna.

Joey Hadden/Insider

"The quality of travel depends not only on the carriages, but also on the route," OBB Nightjet wrote in a statement to Insider."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3F4d_0lEA5ijK00
People ride in a seating carriage on a Nightjet train during the day.

Nightjet - © ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

"We recommend the sleeper or couchette car for night travel. There is enough space to stretch out. Seated carriages are recommended for shorter journeys."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyYD1_0lEA5ijK00
People share a bunk room on a Nightjet train.

Nightjet - © ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger

I was able to get some sleep in the shared cabin, but I woke several times during the night to other travelers entering and exiting the room, or due to the bumpiness of the train.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8Wre_0lEA5ijK00
The author watches TV on her iPad in the shared cabin.

Joey Hadden/Insider

"Offering our passengers a high level of travel comfort is an important concern for us," a representative for OBB Nightjet told Insider. "We are constantly working on improvements to our product and also take into account the requirements of our customers."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Rdea_0lEA5ijK00
A train car on the Nightjet.

Joey Hadden/Insider

While the shared cabin ticket included breakfast, the seating carriage ticket did not. Instead, they had a menu with snacks, pasta, and wraps, though I didn't purchase any.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGCzs_0lEA5ijK00
The OBB Nightjet menu.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Read more: I ate my way through 3 European countries. Here are the 8 best things I tasted, from kebab in Vienna to cannoli in Rome.

In the shared cabin, an attendant woke me up with breakfast about 20 minutes before my stop in Venice. I got two rolls of bread with butter, jam, and coffee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xRTE_0lEA5ijK00
The author's breakfast on the Nightjet train to Venice.

Joey Hadden/Insider

When I got to Vienna at 7 a.m. after a sleepless night in the seating carriage, I was so exhausted that I looked for any hotel that would take me in so early in the morning. I thought this made the ride ultimately not worth it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9zkk_0lEA5ijK00
The author arrives in Vienna.

Joey Hadden/Insider

And when I got off the train in Venice after the shared bunk cabin, I was tired from the lack of sleep. But unlike Vienna, I had enough energy to explore, although my exhaustion made my first day less enjoyable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yql6P_0lEA5ijK00
The author explores Venice after her overnight train ride.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Read more: I spent 6 days in Italy after dreaming of visiting my whole life. 8 moments felt downright magical, from stumbling upon a castle to sleeping in an art sculpture.

Feeling awake enough to spend my first day exploring Venice made me think the added comforts of the shared cabin were worth the upgrade from a seating carriage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEJvv_0lEA5ijK00
The author starts her day in Venice with a latte.

Joey Hadden/Insider

But next time, I'd prefer to just avoid shared overnight train accommodation. Some Nightjet routes offer private sleeper cabins, which I think would have helped me sleep better and enjoy my days in Europe.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCnwl_0lEA5ijK00
The author's train arrives in Vienna.

Joey Hadden/Insider

Read the original article on Insider
