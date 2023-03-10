Lee School Board will soon vote for Hector A. Cafferata Jr. Elementary to become K-8

The Lee County School Board wants to put Hector A. Cafferata Jr. Elementary's future as a K-8 school to a vote as soon as possible.

During a briefing meeting this week, the board was presented two estimated costs for turning the Hurricane Ian-damaged Cape Coral elementary school into a school for kindergarten through eighth grade on district-owned property roughly 3.5 miles away from its current location.

The first option, which all board members appeared to support, calls for a single-phase build of the school that would cost an estimated $103.5 million and take 25 months to complete.

The second option was for a multiphase build that would cost an estimated $112.8 million and take about 31 months but would allow for elementary school students to be in it in just 19 months. While the board acknowledged getting students back to a permanent campus sooner would be ideal, they couldn't justify the added cost.

"I would support the single phase one even thought it's a little bit longer," board member Debbie Jordan said. "It just makes more sense to me."

The 17-year-old school has been closed since Hurricane Ian made landfall in September. The district opened a portable campus in December on adjacent land at Cape Coral Technical College. Before the hurricane, the elementary school had 715 students. Now, there are just over 600, school officials said.

The transition to a K-8 school would solve the issue of Hector A Cafferatta Jr. Elementary's future, but it would also address the need for another middle school, based on population growth, for the Cape.

"I continue to think that this is one of the best ideas that I've come across in my six plus years on the board," school board member Chris Patricca said.

In previous meetings, the board had discussed using the elementary school's land for an expansion of Cape Coral Technical College in the future. The school will now be demolished.

The district will now work to get finalized costs and bring it back to the board in the near future.