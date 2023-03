Two people were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene of a house fire overnight in Westmoreland County.

A 911 dispatcher said the fire broke out around 12:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of Garvers Ferry Road in Allegheny Township.

The fire was out by 1:30 a.m. No one was transported from the scene, according to the official.

There’s no word on what caused that fire.

