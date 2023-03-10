Priorities are the root of financial outcomes | David Moon

A friend of mine, almost 70 years old and disgustingly fit, orders a piece of chocolate cake almost every time we have dinner. He never finishes his entrée or dessert, explaining that he knows what he must sacrifice in order to enjoy a daily taste of chocolate cake and still remain fit. “It’s all about my priorities,” he explains.

I thought about that while chatting with another friend of mine last week, a young man in his 20s. He works 36 hours a week in a medical profession and explained that he is suffering from professional burnout. My young friend’s employer is seemingly unconcerned about his needs, which have been made worse by inflation.

My reaction is proof that I am officially an old man who believes this younger generation has gone to hell. I told him that no one working less than 40 hours a week is allowed to complain about not having enough money or his work-life balance.

As cold as it may sound, most financial problems are expense problems, not income problems. And most expense problems fall into the chocolate cake category. What must I sacrifice to have some cake? Or a nice car? Or a bunch of streaming services?

Compared to baby boomers, millennials spend $1,600 more annually on restaurant dining and $2,400 more on travel. They also spend more on housing and transportation, although I haven’t parsed the data enough to understand how.

Although there 25 million borrowers who haven’t made a single payment on their student loan debt in almost three years, more than half of non-homeowning millennials cite student loans as the reason they can’t afford a house.

A recent survey by peer-to-peer lender LendingClub and data aggregator PYMNTS found that 64% of Americans report they are “just getting by” financially. Of those people “just getting by,” 86% earn more than $100,000 annually.

If you make $50,000 and are struggling to make ends meet, you likely find that statistic difficult to believe. Surely somebody with a six-figure income should be able to pay his bills. But someone making $30,000 looks at you and thinks all his problems would be solved if he made $50,000 a year.

In order to “help” people such as my young friend suffering from financial struggles and burnout, U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) has reintroduced a bill that would reduce the standard American work week to four days. Prior to being elected to Congress in 1992, this Harvard University graduate spent 23 years as a public school teacher. Leave it to a guy who’s never worked a 12-month job or earned a private-sector paycheck to suggest the key to success is to work less.

