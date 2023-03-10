Knoxville's oldest, most crumbling parking garage has one more hurdle before demolition

The 60-day waiting period required to demolish downtown Knoxville's most crumbling building is over, but there's one more hurdle to address before the decaying building can come down: pedestrian safety.

The city of Knoxville has asked the owner of the historic downtown Knoxville parking structure Pryor Brown Garage to present a plan that complies with pedestrian safety and demolition standards outlined in the International Building Code.

Once a demolition plan is reviewed and the building is razed, downtown Knoxville will gain a prime piece of developable property at 322 W. Church Ave., adjacent to the 700 block of Gay Street.

A blank slate in the city's urban core is a rare opportunity, and Knox News will be keeping a close eye as development plans are shared.

Demolition was estimated to cost $450,000, according to a permit application submitted to the city in December.

What could be done with downtown land?

No plans have been shared for potential future uses of the property, located near the 700 block of Gay Street in the heart of downtown Knoxville.

Public records show the lot is nearly 18,000 square feet, which is more than enough room to accommodate a substantial mixed-use development − if that's the route chosen.

The only limitation is the owners of the property can't turn the footprint of the garage into surface parking, per a City Council prohibition established during Mayor Rogero's tenure in office, a city spokesperson said.

Why has demolition been delayed?

Property owner Mike Conley applied for a demolition permit late last year, which was delayed 60 days due to the building's historical significance. However, the structure is not protected by historic overlay zoning, Vreeland said.

The city cannot deny a demolition permit, he said, but it can make sure demolition is done safely.

The "protection of pedestrians" section in chapter 33 of the code outlines how and when construction railings, barriers and covered walkways should be used during demolition.

Why is Pryor Brown Garage considered historic?

The crumbling garage at 322 W. Church Ave. is believed to be one of the oldest parking structures in the country.

Knox County horseman Pryor Brown opened a stable at the site by the 1890s, according to Knox Heritage.

In 1916, he ripped out horse stalls and laid concrete. The building was replaced in 1929 with the garage that's still standing today.

Can the structure not be saved?

Pryor Brown Garage has not been used for public parking since 2013.

Part of the roof collapsed in 2015, one year before Pryor Brown LLC acquired the property.

In September 2021, surrounding streets were closed for nine days so workers could remove part of the collapsed roof due to "structural concerns."

