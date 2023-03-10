AI is advancing faster than Congress. Here’s why that’s a bug

Rep. Jay Obernolte is, according to his peers, the guy you need to know on AI. | Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo

Last November, when the artificial intelligence platform ChatGPT launched, an old science fiction question suddenly became very real: How long until the machines are smarter than the humans?

It marked the beginning of a new era in technology — one that has enormous implications for the economy and the nation’s politics. On the Hill, members of Congress suddenly needed answers about the coming disruption. The expert they turned to for those was a video game developer from Southern California, Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.).

Obernolte is, according to his peers, the guy you need to know on AI. He has a master’s in the field and owns a very successful video game company. On this episode of Playbook Deep Dive, he tells Playbook’s Ryan Lizza the truth about this powerful new technology and what it means to Washington, D.C. — from AI’s regulatory forecast to what — if anything — Congress can do to soften a potential white collar job apocalypse that its widespread adoption might bring.

