Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos select RB Devon Achane in 2023 NFL mock draft

By Jon Heath,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZQzR_0lEA2CrF00

In his recent three-round NFL mock draft for Touchdown Wire, Doug Farrar has the Denver Broncos selecting a running back in the third round.

Farrar’s mock draft has Denver first selecting Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV at No. 67 overall. McDonald has been a popular pick for the Broncos in mock drafts.

After that, the Broncos are immediately back on the clock with pick No. 68 and Farrar has them selecting Texas A&A running back Devon Achane with their second pick in the third round.

Achane (5-8, 188 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds at the NFL combine earlier this offseason. Achane totaled 3,543 all-purpose yards and scored 28 touchdowns in three seasons (28 games) with the Aggies.

The small, speedy running back rushed for 1,102 yards last season, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Achane also totaled 36 receptions for 196 receiving yards and returned 11 kickoffs for 312 yards in 2022. He scored as a rusher (eight), receiver (three) and returner (one) as a junior.

Denver is expected to bring in several running backs this offseason with Javonte Williams facing an uncertain recovery timeline.

To view Farrar’s complete three-round mock draft, visit Touchdown Wire.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
Broncos lose free agent tight end to Texans
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH9 hours ago
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Report: Mike Vrabel 'hates' ex-Titans RG Nate Davis
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Jakobi Meyers had two words for the Patriots' deal with JuJu Smith-Schuster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
NFL Free Agency: Seahawks agree to terms with former Lions C Evan Brown
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Steelers updated 7-round mock draft after 1st wave of free agency
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX2 days ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO1 day ago
Don't call it a comeback, but Roy Jones Jr. explains why he couldn't say no to Anthony Pettis bout at Gamebred Boxing 4
Milwaukee, WI20 hours ago
Top free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson seemingly implied he’s being lowballed with 3-word reaction
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Bengals' best free agent options to replace Hayden Hurst
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Grading the Bears' signing of RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Ex-Broncos OL Graham Glasgow signing with Lions
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Harrison Smith apparently made it ‘Purple Rain’ with a hilarious Prince pic about his Vikings future
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Two Longhorns selected in PFF's latest three-round NFL mock draft
Austin, TX2 hours ago
Nikola Jokic probably lost his 3rd MVP trophy during the Nuggets 4-game losing streak and it's all because of defense
Denver, CO1 day ago
Jacoby Brissett and Commanders' Ron Rivera hope the sixth time is the charm
Washington, DC11 hours ago
Following Aaron Rodgers announcement, Packers now have worst odds to win NFC North in 2023
Green Bay, WI6 hours ago
Fred Couples calls Phil Mickelson a 'nutbag' and Sergio Garcia a 'clown'
Newport Beach, CA17 hours ago
Report: Defensive lineman no longer with Georgia football program
Athens, GA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy