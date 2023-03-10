I'm a travel influencer who's sailed to Antarctica 3 times. It's a notoriously treacherous journey — but it's so worth it.

Within the Drake Passage, three seas converge. The Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern Seas all meet there, and without any land to offer resistance for the water, it can get treacherous.
I've gone through the Passage six times now on three Antarctic trips, and you never know if you're going to get the Drake Lake (the nickname for when the Passage is calm) or the Drake Shake (the nickname for when the Passage is rough).
My best tip to anyone going on the Drake Passage is to bring Dramamine, which is an anti-nausea medication. It saves my life. I still throw up every time, but with medication, I'm able to keep myself from throwing up for the entire duration of the two days it takes to get through the Passage.
People say they could never go because they get so motion-sick
But honestly, I get motion-sick just sitting in the backseat of a car and I'm able to do it. You just have to accept that you're going to throw up and be prepared with anti-nausea medications.
There's also been a doctor on board each ship I've been on in case someone can't stop vomiting.
It's wild to go through the Drake Passage
It's like being in an elevator that drops. Your stomach falls into your feet, and it feels like gravity is just slamming you around. You're rocking side to side with no control over what's happening. I've had a chair slide across the room from the motion and hit my leg while I was sleeping.
