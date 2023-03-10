St. Paul’s girls lacrosse star Natalie Shurtleff needed a push. Now she’s one of the nation’s top seniors.

St. Paul’s girls lacrosse star Natalie Shurtleff enters this season as the No. 3-ranked senior in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse. The potential for that status might have surprised some at this time a year ago, but not those who knew her best. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Humble and team-oriented to a fault, St. Paul’s senior Natalie Shurtleff never sought out the spotlight, content to play whatever supporting role her coaches asked. Leading up to one of the Gators’ biggest games last season, however, the spotlight suddenly found her.

Coach Mary Gagnon recalls the day in practice, before an April home game against perennial power McDonogh, when she issued a challenge to her multitalented midfielder, who had contributed in many ways but hadn’t yet lived up to her vast offensive potential.

“I remember saying, ‘Don’t hold back. This is your moment. Step up,’” Gagnon recalls. “We’d seen her dominate practice all the time, but she was kind of quiet in games.”

With the green light to cut loose, Shurtleff became a different player. From the opening draw against the Eagles, she played more aggressively on attack, finishing with four goals and an assist to help the Gators jump out to a huge early lead in a 17-8 win in a rematch of the 2021 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference final.

The game was a turning point for the Clemson-bound player, who exploded onto the scene with 62 goals and 20 assists, along with 54 draw controls, to lead St. Paul’s to its second straight IAAM A Conference title and a consensus No. 1 national ranking. For her efforts, Shurtleff was named first-team All-Metro by The Baltimore Sun and Mid-Atlantic Girls’ Player of the Year by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

And she credits her breakout season, at least in part, to that talk with her coach.

“I think I’ve always had the mentality that I don’t want to really ever overstep, but having it come from Coach Gagnon that she needed me to go to goal more really pushed me,” Shurtleff said. “Earlier in the season, I was being more submissive. So her telling me that the team needed me to step into that position really hit me and made me want to be that much better.”

Now, she enters this season as the No. 3-ranked senior in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse. The potential for that status might have surprised some at this time a year ago, but not those who knew her best.

Jeff Peek, a Towson University Hall of Fame lacrosse player who had coached Shurtleff since sixth grade at the powerhouse M&D Lacrosse club, said he had no doubt she’d become one of the game’s elite players.

“For our team, which was a very strong team, she was kind of an under-the-radar superstar,” Peek said. “She did everything very well — defense, on the circle, between the 30s, on offense, she was smart, unselfish. I think probably the biggest thing that I saw last year was she developed her identity as a scorer. She always had the ability, but I think what I saw last year was, ‘Hey, I’m going to put the team on my back. This team needs me to score five goals a game to win, so I’m going to do it.’”

Of course, spending her early high school years vying for playing time behind standout midfielders such as Christina Gagnon (Southern California), Josie Hahn (Florida), Madison Beale (Duke) and Kendall Steer (Georgetown), it’s little wonder Shurtleff wasn’t filling up the stat sheet.

“My freshman and sophomore years, I was playing behind a lot of great players who I had a lot to learn from and I was lucky to learn from,” Shurtleff said. “Last year, with the support of my coaches, I was able to kind of step up into a new role that the team needed. It was just a matter of what the team needed me to become. They needed me to score more, so I did my best to improve.”

Though slightly undersized at 5 feet 6, she ramped up her weightlifting in a bid to increase her strength and improved her speed and already stellar endurance through extra running. She also worked extensively with coaches to bolster her outside shooting and accuracy.

Last season, she frequently used her quick first step to bolt past defenders and standout stick skills to help get the ball into prime scoring position. But that’s only part of what makes her such a dominant midfielder.

“Defensively, she’s a shutdown defender,” said Peek, who often took advantage of that part of her game at the club level. “We’d run a play where we let her player get the ball and everybody else would shut off their players. Natalie would take the ball away and never foul the other player.”

That, as well as her abilities around the draw circle, is what’s earned her a reputation as a do-it-all midfielder.

“I wouldn’t say I’m elite at any one thing,” Shurtleff said. “There are people who have harder shots, better trick shots, better at ground balls, faster than me, stronger than me. But I think I’ve been able to put together all the little talents I’ve brought, and that’s kind of made me who I am today.”

Despite all of these skills, her late emergence might have kept away some of the larger college programs, who she says never really showed much interest. Shurtleff ultimately settled on Clemson, an Atlantic Coast Conference school that announced its decision to add the sport in 2021, and is currently playing its inaugural season.

She had an instant rapport with head coach Allison Kwolek, who had begun recruiting her when she was coaching at the University of Richmond. She bought into her vision for the program, and also loved the school’s academics, hoping to one day become a professional in the field of medicine.

“The bigger programs — I didn’t really get much interest from them,” Shurtleff said. “But I’m so happy where I ended up and I would not change it for the world. I definitely was never an elite player or a good player growing up. I was tiny and I really didn’t stand out that much. But last year was really when I started to take control more of what I want to be as a player.”

She is set to join several other local seniors committed to Clemson, including midfielders Camryn Pfundstein (St. Mary’s) and Blair Byrne (Glenelg Country) and attackers Jasmine Stanton (Century) and Regan Byrne (Glenelg Country). Another local player, midfielder Ella Little (McDonogh/North Carolina), will be a senior next season.

For now, Shurtleff is intent on helping St. Paul’s capture its third straight IAAM A Conference title, a feat no team other than McDonogh has accomplished. She’s also looking forward to playing alongside her sister, Isabel, a sophomore expected back after recovering from a knee injury.

“It will be my first season playing with her, and I’ve been waiting for this,” she said. “Just the idea of getting to pass the ball to her in my senior year really makes me so excited.”

While the senior freely admits that she’s “never really liked the spotlight,” she said she relishes the chance to play that role, if that’s what’s best for the team.

“She’s the most unassuming, humble, hardworking kid,” Peek said. “She doesn’t say a lot, but her actions on the field speak volumes. ... Every coach would want to have five or six Natalies.”