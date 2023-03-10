Puzzle solutions for Friday, March 10, 2023

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WHOSE DRESS APPEAR EXCUSE

Answer: She got an advance on her credit card at the ATM because she was – PRESSED FOR CASH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten.” – Tom Petty’s estate on David Crosby

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE’S NOTHING MORE EMBARRASSING THAN TO HAVE EARNED THE DISFAVOR OF A PERCEPTIVE ANIMAL. – MICHAEL CHABON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

POPULAR BUNNY OF CHILDREN’S STORIES WHO COULD EASILY WIN ANY SNOWBALL FIGHT: PELTER RABBIT.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BED SOFA CHAIR ARMOIRE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MAGMA, AMAZON, NORMAL, LAMPS, SOLOMON

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

DENIM CARACAS PANTED GOOFIEST SKINFLINT CORDUROY EXPRESSED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Perennial favourites

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

