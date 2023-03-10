Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

Puzzle solutions for Friday, March 10, 2023

By USA TODAY,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0lEA03vX00

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wgfhK_0lEA03vX00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLvhu_0lEA03vX00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles: WHOSE    DRESS    APPEAR    EXCUSE

Answer: She got an advance on her credit card at the ATM because she was – PRESSED FOR CASH

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“He was funny, provocative and electric with talent. His contribution to music will never be forgotten.” – Tom Petty’s estate on David Crosby

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

THERE’S NOTHING MORE EMBARRASSING THAN TO HAVE EARNED THE DISFAVOR OF A PERCEPTIVE ANIMAL. – MICHAEL CHABON

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

POPULAR BUNNY OF CHILDREN’S STORIES WHO COULD EASILY WIN ANY SNOWBALL FIGHT: PELTER RABBIT.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BED    SOFA    CHAIR    ARMOIRE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

MAGMA, AMAZON, NORMAL, LAMPS, SOLOMON

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOaYA_0lEA03vX00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. DENIM
  2. CARACAS
  3. PANTED
  4. GOOFIEST
  5. SKINFLINT
  6. CORDUROY
  7. EXPRESSED

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Perennial favourites

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Friday, March 10, 2023

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA2 days ago
Michael Jordan gave these sneakers to a ball boy. Now, they could break auction records.
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
Parents of North Carolina men's basketball players say NIT fate was left up to the team
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Liberals call drag queen protesters 'bigots.' So what's it called when they attack free speech?
Royal Oak, MI11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy