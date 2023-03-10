Full 7-round Eagles 2023 mock draft: post-NFL scouting combine

We’re a little less than six days away from the NFL offseason officially starting with the beginning of a new league year on March 15.

With eyes looking towards the start of free agency, Philadelphia is among a few teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Using a PFF draft simulator and avoiding any trades in this second run-through, the Eagles addressed several needs with their six picks in the selection process.

RD1: Pick 10 (NO) Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Pittsburgh Panthers Vs Tennessee Volunteers

A talented defender, Kancey would be the shortest defensive tackle on the Eagles’ current roster.

The Miami, Florida native was a unanimous All-American, the 15th in Pitt program history, and the first player to accomplish the feat since Aaron Donald (2013).

Kancey recorded 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in 11 games.

R1 pick 30 -- Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The athletic pass rusher earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt senior last season after totaling 36 tackles and five sacks in 12 games. McDonald (6-3, 236 pounds) recorded 27 sacks in his final three years with the Cyclones.

RD2: Pick 62-Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Philadelphia has a need at safety and cornerback and Sydney Brown finished in the top three among defensive backs in the Next Gen Stats athleticism scores, posting a 4.47 40, a 10-10 broad jump, and a 40 1/2-inch vertical.

At Illinois, Brown had six interceptions in 2022 — from the slot, the box, cornerback alignment, and the deep third. Do-it-all coverage defender could be this year’s, Jalen Pitre.

RD3: Pick 94 -- Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

A talented running back who could be a three-down workhorse, Miller had 1,399 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns for TCU in 2022. The junior missed the team’s national championship loss to Georgia because of a sprained knee suffered in TCU’s victory over Michigan.

ESPN rated the 6-foot, 220-pound Miller as the No. 155 overall prospect for the draft.

RD7: Pick 221 --Cameron Brown, CB, Ohio State

Brown is a talented athlete with solid cover skills who’ll likely fall in the draft because of injury history.

RD7: Pick 250 -- John Ojukwu, OT, Boise State

(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

An athletic offensive tackle with six years of playing experience, Ojukwu has been an All-Mountian West performer and earned some All-American honors this season.