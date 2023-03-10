NASCAR Best Bets: Putting Kyle Larson defeat behind us, let's charge on to Phoenix

Might be a good time to open with words from General George Patton.

“Whether it’s the first or the last fight, all of us are timid. Cowards are those who let their timidity get the better of their manhood.”

And now, a quick review …

An untimely caution and extra split-second in the pits cost me $280 last week (and cost Kyle Larson a win at Vegas, for what it’s worth). That came a week after getting skunked at Fontana.

After two straight weeks of tossing a C-note out the window, some would fold the tent and cut their losses — you know, let timidity get the better of their manhood.

Not this guy. I’m holding on to my manhood.

Stop it, you know what I mean.

OK, let’s go. This week, NASCAR stays out West for the United Rentals 500 at Phoenix Raceway. And we’re bringing the hedge trimmers but also spending a decent chunk of our hundred-dollar bill in a manner that proves someone has been doing his homework.

Man up!

Remember, the figure attached to each driver, courtesy of DraftKings, represents the money you’d win if you wagered $100.

Joey Logano +800, Ryan Blaney +800, Kyle Larson +900

Although I’m scared to death that Ross The Boss might ruin this for me, it’s time to play it both safe and a tad loose. Huh? You'll see.

I would gladly take these three favorites and give you the rest of the field. So why not split my $100 three ways here and be done with it? I’ll explain shortly.

Denny Hamlin +1,000, Ross The Boss Chastain +1,000, Martin Truex Jr. +1,000, Kyle Busch +1,000, Christopher Bell +1,000, Kevin Harvick +1,000, Billy The Kid Byron +1,200

With apologies to Erwin Rommel and Johnny Miller, Kevin Harvick’s record at Phoenix suggests he may be the true Desert Fox. And again, Ross The Boss is flashing at me like the All U Can Eat neon sign outside Shoney’s.

The Other Chase Briscoe +2,000, Alex Bowman +2,000, Tyler Reddick +2,500, Daniel Suarez +3,000, Bubba Wallace +3,500, Brad Keselowski +4,000, Ryan Preece +4,000

Give me just a wee bit of odds, I’d take this group instead of those top three favorites.

Austin Cindric +5,000, Aric (with an A) Almirola +5,000, Ty Gibbs +5,000, Josh Temporary Berry +5,000, Erik (with a K) Jones +5,000, Austin Dillon +6,000, Chris Buescher +8,000

Sooner or later, Ty Gibbs will regain his stride and start winning races, just as he’s done in quality equipment at every other level. You’d hate to miss the opportunity to snag a big payday before his odds dramatically lower.

AJ Allmendinger +10,000, Noah Gragson +10,000, Justin Haley +10,000, Corey LaJoie +10,000

I’d pay money to see any of these four guys in Victory Lane. But I wouldn’t risk money simply for a hope.

Zane Smith +20,000, Michael McDowell +20,000, Harrison Burton +20,000, Ricky Stenhouse +25,000

I hear the soft clinking of piano music and high-ball glasses coming from behind those doors over there. Could it be? Yep …

Ty Dillon +100,000, Todd Gilliland +100,000, Cody Ware +100,000, B.J. McLeod +100,000

… Welcome to the Longshot Lounge. Tonight we’re enjoying the pitch-perfect offerings of the Velvet Fog, Mr. Mel Torme, accompanied by the Mel-Tones. As always, tip the help, but don’t throw any money toward the guys above.

Last week

I split the $100 five ways, and as sadly recalled earlier, William Byron wasn't among the five. The biggest chunk, $40, sat in Kyle Larson's glove box, but Aric (With an A) Almirola's late spin ruined my easy waltz to Victory Lane and the pay-out window (to be fair, it also did no favors for Kyle Larson).

Let's spend that C-note

I repeat, The Boss scares me, but they call it gambling for a reason, and I'm gambling that Ross Chastain waits another week or three before getting his first win of 2023.

So, though the payoff wouldn't be big, I'm going $20 on each of the three faves — Logano, Blaney and Larson. Why the underachieving Blaney? Because he led nearly half the laps (143) at Phoenix a year ago before settling for fourth, and about a third of the laps (109) in November and finished second.

That $20 would be worth $160 for a Logano or Blaney win, $180 for Larson. Not big stuff, but at this point, I just need the stink of a win on me.

The other $40 will fly away in educated fashion. Were you perhaps wondering why Chase Briscoe was only at +2,000? Wasn't he double that — +4,000 — just a week ago at Vegas.

Yep, he was, but for whatever reason, the combination of Chase Briscoe and the Next Gen is a really good fit for Phoenix. Or is it phit? Briscoe's lone Cup win (so far) was last March at Phoenix, where he led 82 of the final 83 laps. Last November at Phoenix, he led a bunch of late laps and settled for fourth.

So let's put the balance — $40 — on The Other Chase at +2,000, which would pay $800. We'll slide a 10-spot into Mel Torme's tip jar, because the world loves a generous winner.