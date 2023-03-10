'Trying to break out of the box': Two-time Daytona 200 champ Brandon Paasch promoting event, sport

DAYTONA BEACH — Brandon Paasch is betting on himself and the sport he loves.

On his own dime, Paasch has taken it upon himself to promote the sport of motorcycle racing, where the 21-year-old and back-to-back winner of the Daytona 200 continues to try to make a living.

And despite success, just getting by is more difficult than many may realize.

“I’ll coach people for one week straight and then that money, I spend that basically to train myself for a week and a half, two weeks,” Paasch explained. “You’re definitely working. It’s not a nine-to-five, it’s not a regular job but it’s just as much work.

“You’re prepping your bikes to go ride for the week of coaching, then you get home and replace brake pads, tires, change the oil, oil filter, make sure the bike is prepped, then you go get your two weeks of training in, then you have to go market those three weeks all together and find people to coach the next week.

"Then, you have to be on top of talking to team managers, talking to potential sponsors — you’ve really got to stay on top of it to keep your program rolling.”

While some might get discouraged, Paasch got busy.

Enlisting the help of his fiancée, Darian Brody, as well as the services of a couple of friends, Paasch put together his own promotional team to spread the good word about the 200. It started at the Daytona 500 where he met the likes of Travis Pastrana and Conor Daly among others, and the tour has rolled on, being documented and posted online along the way.

“We filmed a YouTube video at the 500, being out there behind the scenes,” Paasch said. “We’re filming behind the scenes of me training for the 200. We had our own video series on YouTube, five episodes called, ‘For the love of Supermoto’ and it ends at Daytona. Just building up the hype to the race.

“We’re trying to break out of the box that everybody is stuck in and trying to change our sport for the better.”

Along with the video work, fans can buy newly dropped gear at brandonpaasch.myshopify.com.

So, why is all of it necessary? The answer, according to Paasch, is multifaceted.

First, yes, to attract attention and interest to the sport. But also in the interest of his own advancement. Paasch finds himself somewhat stuck, racing Stock 1000s instead of in the Superbike Class, the premier motorcycle racing outfit in the United States.

“It’s been so frustrating the last couple of years where I’ll get some decent results, I’m out here winning races and fighting for wins, getting podiums every single event and when it comes to the end of the season, you turn up and the next team goes, ‘Yeah, we need $100,000 for you to ride for us this year,’” Paasch said.

“I’m a 21-year-old kid living on my own. It comes down to me and it’s like, realistically, as a 21-year-old kid, no matter how much you’re winning, you’re not going to have $100,000 in the bank to go and spend and ride for a team.”

The way he figures it, if Paasch can bring more fans, sponsors and ultimately, cash, to the Daytona 200 and the racers on the Stock 1000 level, it helps everyone.

“If the next guy who is finishing second is making more money and I’m making more money, everybody is happy,” Paasch said. “If I can be the guy that goes out, does the job, gets everybody interested in motorcycle racing, everybody makes more money and nobody can complain.”

A decorated Daytona darling

No matter where the road eventually leads for Paasch, the Daytona 200 will remain near and dear.

“It’s the biggest paying race of the season for us and it’s the most prestigious race,”Paasch said. “It’s the one everybody wants to win. You get a cool Rolex watch every time you win one, that’s pretty cool as well. It’s such a special feeling when you win a race around Daytona.”

Another win on Saturday would give Paasch three straight Daytona 200s, a feat not accomplished in 80 years of the race. Already, Paasch has a place in the storied history of the event, using last-lap, slingshot moves to claim victory at the line to finish off both victories in dramatic fashion.

“I know my name is forever in the Daytona history books, so it’s pretty cool. It’s something nobody can ever take away from you,” Paasch said.