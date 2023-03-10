Open in App
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola News Journal

One Escambia affordable housing project moves forward, another on hold

By Pensacola News Journal,

6 days ago
Escambia County leaders took another step in their initiative to bring affordable housing to local families.

The Board of County Commissioners recently approved a contract with McDelt LLC to build homes on several lots near downtown Pensacola. Two are on the 500 block of N. “B” Street and one is on the 400 block of N. Coyle Street. The county agreed to pay McDelt $193,500 to build the house on Coyle Street and $192,300 each for the “B” Street homes.

The contracts were awarded as part of the State Housing Initiatives Partnership, which provides funds to local governments to incentivize building homes or multifamily housing for low to moderate income people and families. All the new houses will be three-bedroom, two-bath, single family homes and will be sold to a buyer based on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines.

JUST Pensacola has a plan to create 1,000 affordable apartments, but is the cost too high?

McDelt LLC is expected to break ground on the lots in April and the contractor will have four to six months to build.

While construction on these SHIP homes is expected to start soon, another Escambia County project aimed at providing affordable workforce housing is still on hold.

In 2020, county leaders announced the construction of four new Pensacola homes as part of what was then Escambia County’s new workforce housing program. The plan was to use HUD Home Investment Partnership Program funds and provide down payment and closing cost assistance to people making 80% of the area median income and give them opportunities to live near downtown Pensacola.

According to the county, the project is on hold for reasons not given, but Escambia’s Department of Neighborhood and Human Services is working to revive the project later this year. All four properties are on vacant county-owned lots in the city’s Westside Community Redevelopment Area.

