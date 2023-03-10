Open in App
The Bulletin

Habitat for Humanity hosts Women Build in Greeneville for International Women’s Day

By Matt Grahn, The Bulletin,

6 days ago
NORWICH — Instead of a usual day at the office for Jenn Blais, director of marketing operations and production at Bob’s Discount Furniture, Wednesday was full of hammers, heavy lifting, and doing good.

“It was great to get a group of Bob’s Discount Furniture women together, come down to Norwich, and help build houses for folks,” she said.

A group of 39 people, mostly women, gathered in Greeneville to work on houses for Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut. This was one of many events sponsored by Habitat branches across the country for Women Build 2023, coinciding with International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

The event is an opportunity for women to learn how to use construction tools and expand their skills in something not traditionally seen as an option for women. It also helps expand the volunteer base, said Tara Filip, director of mission, advancement and integration for Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut.

Habitat for Humanity's presence in Norwich

Habitat is finishing the last six of 10 homes in Greeneville by the fall. Optimally, Habitat builds take six to eight months. With these Greeneville builds, it started in 2019, but the pandemic and supply chain issues threw off the schedule, Filip said.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, and need all the volunteer effort we can get,” she said. “Having women come on this special day is important to us to be able to celebrate together.”

Volunteers from Bob’s Discount Furniture, the Mystic Congregational Church, and the Book Club Builders, sponsored by Birk Manufacturing, joined Centreville Bank on site. Two other groups signed up, but will volunteer at another time. While staff and more experienced volunteers from Habitat oversaw things, the women from these entities did most of the work.

The book club also happens to be Filip’s group of childhood friends. One of them had already participated in a Habitat for Humanity build through Bank of America, so the whole group was easy to convince.

“We all went to elementary school together,” she said. “Our parents were best friends so we played on the beaches of Niantic together in the 70s.”

One of those friends is Stacy Stevens, who also works for Birk Manufacturing. In the house where she was working, much of the work was done, and the book club members were doing touch-ups. She encouraged others to help with Habitat for Humanity.

“Women are full-on in our workforce, and there’s nothing that a woman can’t do,” she said.

Along with the groups, a Habitat homeowner, Flanders resident Amanda Taylor-Jones also helped out Wednesday. Being a homeowner and in the program gives her a place to live, and the ability to grow financially, mentally and physically. She also said involving women in building homes is important.

“It’s not expected too much, so to see so many women come down and get together for something as amazing as building a home for someone else is great,” she said.

Taylor-Jones got in the program, like all Habitat homeowners, via the application process. The families make 50-60% of the area median income, and must be able to pay an affordable mortgage, be in need of shelter, and partner with Habitat on their project or others, along with other factors, Filip said.

“Shifting from renting to owning is a big deal, so we do a lot of workshops and training to help transition families into becoming successful homeowners,” she said.

There’s still more works for Habitat after these houses are done. In Norwich, they’ll be partnering with Norwich to rehab foreclosed homes in the city’s possession to be Habitat homes. There’s also a home in Gales Ferry almost ready for a family, and 36 units in Ledyard further in the future, Filip said.

