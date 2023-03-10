Former Georgia attorney general candidate appeals to West Palm Beach over new green-energy home

A West Palm Beach homeowner building the greenest of green energy homes on the city’s coveted waterfront was stymied this year by what could be an increasing dilemma of antiquated building codes clashing with burgeoning clean technology.

For John Gordon and his wife Helen, the climate change-related quandary amounted to 6 feet.

That’s how much the couple, who paid $1.95 million in July 2020 for vacant land on Flagler Drive, said they needed in additional height to install a “nonhabitable” elevator and stairwell shaft to access an extensive field of solar panels on the roof of their home under construction.

It’s the first time city officials said they’ve encountered a request for a height increase in order to install, access and maintain solar panels, which the Gordons’ attorney said require cleaning every three to six months.

Most solar panel websites recommend cleaning panels twice per year depending on environmental conditions. Florida’s Premier Energy Research Center at the University of Central Florida said the state’s frequent rainfall is typically all the cleaning solar panels need. During particularly dry times, the panels may need to be hosed off with water occasionally, said the center's communications director, Sherri Shields.

Still, real estate attorney Harvey Oyer argued that without easy roof access, a ladder truck would be necessary to clean the panels, which would force the couple to “completely abandon the idea of a green roof system.”

While the city allows 3 feet of height leeway for a chimney, there's nothing that mentions solar panel access, said West Palm Beach Planning and Zoning Administrator Angella Vann at a March 2 meeting of the city's zoning appeals board.

“Unfortunately, our code is an older code that has not looked at how you can get up to solar panels and how to maintain them,” she said. “As we further update planning and code, we will look at ways to allow for the maintenance of solar as it becomes more popular.”

John Gordon, who was an unsuccessful 2022 candidate for the Georgia attorney general's race where he was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said his new home will also have its air conditioning and tankless hot water heaters on the roof. The air conditioning units will be behind a sound-resistant parapet. He is looking into using a form of geothermal energy for the home, but isn't sure if that's doable.

With the solar panels, hot water heaters and air conditioners on the roof, he said easy access is key to maintaining the equipment.

"I would expect a fair amount of routine maintenance will be required, so not only do we need to access the roof but also move equipment up and down," said Gordon, who is managing partner at Perfect Circle Renewable Energy, which collects and recycles used cooking oil. "Everything is kind of tight with our neighbors so we are trying to get as much out of sight and out of earshot as possible."

Zoning board members at the March 2 meeting were dubious of the solar panel-based height request and the reason for it, asking at least twice whether it was a roundabout way of getting a “sun deck with chaise lounges” if a future owner decided to abandon the solar panels and put the air conditioning on the ground.

Plus, the house would already be higher than many in the neighborhood to deal with another climate-change related issue — sea level rise. To comply with FEMA flood guidelines, the home's floor has to be 9 feet above sea level. The 9 feet accounts for 7 feet from FEMA and 2 additional feet required by West Palm Beach.

Most cities in Palm County require just 1 foot in additional height. The house itself can be 30 feet tall as measured from its finished floor.

The change in elevations between new homes and older homes is called “canyoning” and is evident along Flagler Drive, where mid-century ranch-style homes appear to sit in gullies next to elevated properties. It’s an effect that some architects say can be mitigated by design but often isn’t to avoid having multiple stairs leading down from a front or back door.

"A lot of cities will have to start addressing these things," said David Porter, a Palm Beach Gardens-based architect, about how design can lessen the canyoning effect. "Most of the time, a zoning code is way behind current conditions and current technologies."

Gail Levine, who lives in a 1952-built house a block south of where the Gordons are building, is concerned about the imposing size and height of the newly built homes on Flagler.

“I’m certain architecturally the house will be attractive. However, it is overwhelming in size,” Levine said at the March 2 meeting.

But Oyer said 27 neighbors wrote letters of support for the home and two proponents spoke at the meeting.

Still, the zoning board hesitated to award the 6 feet. Opposition to the request would be a bad signal to send, Oyer told members.

“If we are going to get serious about green building as a community, and now we have a willing applicant who will spend the money that we have asked the public to spend, but our zoning code hasn’t caught up, then all of the effort goes out the window,” Oyer said. “If it’s not something you feel you can support, we don’t have to do it, but I think it’s the wrong message to send the applicant and the entire community.”

The board was swayed. The Gordons got their 6 feet in a unanimous vote.

“The city has an initiative to encourage sustainability, but our code hasn’t caught up to it yet,” said zoning board of appeals Chair Chris Heggen. “It’s a situation where our code was written before solar panels were a thing on houses.”

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment.