East Jordan fills new school resource officer position
By Annie Doyle, The Petoskey News-Review,
6 days ago
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Police Department has hired James Schlappi to fill the newly created school resource officer position, beginning on Monday, March 6.
The position was a collaborative effort between the City of East Jordan and East Jordan Public Schools. A United States Department of Justice grant was obtained by the city and a Michigan State Police grant was obtained by the school district to help fund this position.
Schlappi served as a police officer for the City of Charlevoix for 27 years, retiring in 2020. While there, he worked for seven years as a school resource officer and taught DARE and TEAM programs.
After retiring from the city, he worked for the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff and detective. He also worked in the 90th District Court as a probation officer.
