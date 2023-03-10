Peter Bradshaw’s Oscar predictions: who will win – and who should?

Best picture

Will win Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should win Tár

Shoulda been a contender Funny Pages

Best director

Will win Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should win Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Shoulda been a contender Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best actor

Will win Austin Butler, Elvis

Should win Bill Nighy, Living

Shoulda been a contender Hugh Jackman, The Son

Best actress

Will win Cate Blanchett, Tár

Should win Cate Blanchett, Tár

Shoulda been a contender Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Best supporting actor

Will win Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should win Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Shoulda been a contender Don Cheadle, White Noise

Best supporting actress

Will win Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should win Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Shoulda been a contender Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best animated feature

Will win Pinocchio

Should win Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Shoulda been a contender Apollo 10½: A Space Age Adventure

Best adapted screenplay

Will win Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell All Quiet on the Western Front

Should win Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Shoulda been a contender Sjón and Robert Eggers, The Northman

Best original screenplay

Will win Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Should win Todd Field, Tár

Shoulda been a contender Panah Panahi for Hit the Road

Best documentary

Will win Navalny

Should win Navalny

Shoulda been a contender Moonage Daydream

Best international feature film

Will win All Quiet on the Western Front

Should win The Quiet Girl

Shoulda been a contender Saint Omer

Best production design

Will win Florencia Martin, Babylon

Should win Rick Carter, The Fabelmans

Shoulda been a contender Helen Scott, Living

Best cinematography

Will win Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Should win Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Shoulda been a contender Kate McCullough, The Quiet Girl

Best makeup and hairstyling

Will win Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti, Elvis

Should win Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti, Elvis

Shoulda been a contender Eryn Krueger Mekash, The Fabelmans

Best costume design

Will win Catherine Martin, Elvis

Should win Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Shoulda been a contender Monika Buttinger, Corsage

Best editing

Will win Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Should win Monika Willi, Tár

Shoulda been a contender Matthew Hannam, White Noise