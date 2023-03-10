Peter Bradshaw’s Oscar predictions: who will win – and who should?

Best picture
Will win Everything Everywhere All at Once
Should win Tár
Shoulda been a contender Funny Pages
Best director
Will win Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Should win Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Shoulda been a contender Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Best actor
Will win Austin Butler, Elvis
Should win Bill Nighy, Living
Shoulda been a contender Hugh Jackman, The Son
Best actress
Will win Cate Blanchett, Tár
Should win Cate Blanchett, Tár
Shoulda been a contender Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Best supporting actor
Will win Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Should win Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Shoulda been a contender Don Cheadle, White Noise
Best supporting actress
Will win Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Should win Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Shoulda been a contender Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best animated feature
Will win Pinocchio
Should win Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Shoulda been a contender Apollo 10½: A Space Age Adventure
Best adapted screenplay
Will win Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell All Quiet on the Western Front
Should win Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Shoulda been a contender Sjón and Robert Eggers, The Northman
Best original screenplay
Will win Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Should win Todd Field, Tár
Shoulda been a contender Panah Panahi for Hit the Road
Best documentary
Will win Navalny
Should win Navalny
Shoulda been a contender Moonage Daydream
Best international feature film
Will win All Quiet on the Western Front
Should win The Quiet Girl
Shoulda been a contender Saint Omer
Best production design
Will win Florencia Martin, Babylon
Should win Rick Carter, The Fabelmans
Shoulda been a contender Helen Scott, Living
Best cinematography
Will win Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Should win Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Shoulda been a contender Kate McCullough, The Quiet Girl
Best makeup and hairstyling
Will win Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti, Elvis
Should win Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti, Elvis
Shoulda been a contender Eryn Krueger Mekash, The Fabelmans
Best costume design
Will win Catherine Martin, Elvis
Should win Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Shoulda been a contender Monika Buttinger, Corsage
Best editing
Will win Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Should win Monika Willi, Tár
Shoulda been a contender Matthew Hannam, White Noise
- The Oscars ceremony takes place at the Dolby theatre, Los Angeles, on 12 March and will be televised worldwide
