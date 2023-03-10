Hastings: Longing for peace

“Those who love your Law have great peace, and for them there is no stumbling block.” — Psalm 119:165 The Inclusive Bible

In the midst of daily images of war, destruction and desolation, people at home and around the world long for peace. Psalm 119 is an acrostic poem showing the best ways to navigate life’s journey and enjoy the blessings of peace.

The psalm focuses on the wise Law given through Moses, for it contains the secrets of wisdom which lead to peace. Democracies around the world trace the roots of their laws to this ancient Law. At its center the Law prioritizes life. Countries which value the lives of their citizens make sure everyone is housed, fed, educated and has access to health care. They develop ways to protect and maintain the food supply and medicines and technology to improve health care. They make education accessible to all. In short, they make sure all their citizens’ basic needs are met and also reach out to needy people in other countries.

An example of a country prioritizing life is The Netherlands. In 1953, the North Sea breached a dike, flooded a large area and 2,000 people drowned. Within a few years civil engineers developed an innovative project which has prevented large floods ever since. Another example of prioritizing life is the civil engineering project of Babcock Ranch in Florida which enabled this community to withstand a powerful hurricane with little damage and no loss of life. To prioritize life, countries which value life also develop warning systems and prepare evacuation routes to protect citizens from disasters. By contrast, countries which do not value life continue to spend on costly projects like uranium enrichment while their citizens accept death from wars and natural disasters as the norm.

Our country was founded on the principles of the wise Law but has strayed and is in danger of losing its soul. Corporate profits and military might have been prioritized more than life. Over half the annual budget is spent on the military while expenditures for housing and education are in the single digits. The result is widening inequality, more people suffering from homelessness and hunger, more who are burdened by education and health care debt, more in prisons and more people dying for lack of health care.

History has shown the Law’s timeless wisdom of prioritizing life — using God-given creative abilities, innovation and strength to build societies, cultures and countries in which everyone can thrive. Those longing for peace will find it by living the wisdom of the Law creatively and joyously.

The Rev. Celia M. Hastings has a master's degree in religious education from Western Theological Seminary in Holland. She is author of “The Wisdom Series” and “The Undertaker’s Wife.”