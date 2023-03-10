Charlevoix approves budget, highlights importance of city staff

CHARLEVOIX — At the most recent city council meeting on Monday, March 6, the 2023-24 budget was unanimously approved.

The general fund total revenues and expenses for the city come in at $4,410,650.

For the upcoming year, the financial big ticket item is moving forward on the reconstruction of Mason Street and the adjoining parking lot, according to city manager Mark Heydlauff. The city has budgeted $1,272,200 in its infrastructure improvements fund and $200,000 in expenses in its road improvements fund.

"This falls in line with the vision council has set to improve the infrastructure of the city and to do so in a way that compliments the downtown alley corridor and vision established several years ago," Heydlauff wrote in a memo to council members. "Big changes take time to come to fruition, but the result is an improvement for the community. This project, in addition to the visible upgrades to beautify and improve this area, will set us up for a stronger, more resilient underground infrastructure and literally lay the groundwork for long-term improvements on Antrim Street."

An additional $417,676 is budgeted in expenses in the major street fund and $167,900 in the local street fund.

Heydlauff also noted new staff that have been added to the city's roster this year.

"Chief Jill McDonnell is bringing her experience and leadership to our police department. Brian Ewalt is adding a fresh perspective to our airport as our new airport manager. Jonathan Scheel will begin in a full-time role with us as our zoning administrator," said Heydlauff.

The city reports its revenue from employee fringe benefits as being $3,197,1000 and its expenses being $3,078,800.

"A budget is an outline but these folks bring government to life in our town," said Heydlauff.

"Recently, we honored Bo Boss as the Outstanding Citizen of the Year. For 45 years, Bo has been one of those 'things' that has remained a constant at Mt. McSauba," Heydlauff wrote to council. "Through good times and bad he has taught life lessons through skiing to the kids of this community. Some of those kids are now bringing their own kids to the ski hill. Other long-tenured staff like Kevin Morrison, with 35 years of experience in our Public Works Department, and Randy Wurst with 27 years in our Water and Wastewater Plants, continue to deliver the public services, seen and unseen, we rely on every day."

He also mentioned the numerous other employees that keep the city running.

"Day in and day out our staff patrol our streets, treat our water, create recreation programs, and manage elections and permits to keep our Charlevoix going," he said.

Subscribe:For the latest in local news

Programmatically, according to Heydlauff, the city is moving toward improvements to their customer service and internal financial functions by making a major change of financial software systems.

"We have previously updated our website, phone, email and other functions but this final piece of the puzzle will noticeably improve the ways our residents can interact with their utility bills and other financial transactions with us," he said. "The option of digitizing transactions adds convenience for our customers, improves accuracy and lowers long-term costs. This change coincides with our continued progress toward advanced metering for our electric customers."

The city's electric fund continues to be the largest, with revenues and expenses reported to be $10,236,200.

To view the entire budget, visit www. charlevoixmi.gov.

— Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com