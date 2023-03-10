Coast Guard and schools team up with Charlevoix pool for safety lessons

CHARLEVOIX — As the Charlevoix Area Community Pool celebrated its 25th anniversary with a fundraiser at the Argonne House on March 2, board members reported that they have added the United States Coast Guard to their volunteer team.

Two Coast Guard members have taught four different subjects to area school children.

“Thanks to Station Chief Bradley Bishop and two members of his crew, our local children are becoming ‘waterproofed’ and more savvy boaters," said pool facility manager Kathy Klimas. "More Coast Guard volunteers will be back as instructors and lifeguards.”

The U.S. Coast Guard promotes civic involvement in communities where it has bases across the country. Their recent teamwork with pool staff has taught more than 150 local students swimming lessons in areas called Boating Safety Basics, Life Jacket Common Sense and Law, and Reach-and-Throw, Don’t Go Lifesaving Techniques. Area schools that have participated so far include Charlevoix St. Mary’s School, Ellsworth Community School and Boyne City Elementary School.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Charlevoix Area Community Pool and the Coast Guard to provide aquatic education and water safety skills to our elementary students," said Naomi Sponable, Ellsworth principal.

Coast Guard Station Chief Bradley Bishop added that “We are honored to be offered the opportunity to continue to serve our community outside of our normal operations."

"We have an exceptional team that willingly offers their free time to volunteer at various activities," he said. "For this event, Mechanical Technician Second Class Jake Reisner and Seaman Hanna Thomas answered the call. Both members have a vast knowledge in boater safety and open water survival techniques with a passion to teach. I could not think of a better duo. We look forward to continuing our support in any future activities.”

Ashley Potter, parent and chaperone for Charlevoix St. Mary’s second graders, said "This is an amazing program that builds kids’ confidence in the water."

"I see improvements right away; those who were nervous about getting into the water or putting their faces in the water, built up their confidence quickly," she said. "Knowing how to swim is an essential skill, especially since we live on the Great Lakes.”

This past year, the Charlevoix Area Community Pool served nearly 4,000 pool users during 15,109 pool visits, and over 450 children benefitted from swim lessons and water safety classes. The Chicago Club has donated funds to provide free Learn to Swim classes for students who attend Charlevoix schools.

Members of the Pool Board are unpaid community volunteers. They and their full-time pool facility manager, Kathy Klimas, work with part-time lifeguards, desk staff and dozens of volunteers to serve Charlevoix and nearby townships and cities. The annual pool budget is comprised of revenues from user swim fees, local taxes, individual donations, grants from community and private foundations, and fundraising events.

